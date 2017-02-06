Monday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on February 6, 2017, 8:34 AM EST

RB LeSean McCoy wants to see more consistency from the Bills.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase has a supporter and a competitor in Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

DE Trey Flowers played a starring role on defense for the Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

LaDainian Tomlinson shared some thoughts on where things went wrong for QB Mark Sanchez with the Jets.

The Ravens may be celebrating Ray Lewis’ Hall of Fame election at this point next year.

Former Bengals LB Takeo Spikes has a book out.

Bookmakers don’t like the Browns’ chances in 2017.

The Steelers defense showed growth over the course of the season.

The Texans have started the countdown to next season.

A dive into the background of new Colts G.M. Chris Ballard.

Former Jaguars owner Wayne Weaver has stayed busy since selling the team.

Should the Oilers remain part of the Titans’ legacy?

QB Paxton Lynch was one of several Broncos reacting to Super Bowl LI on social media.

Said Chiefs owner Clark Hunt of G.M. John Dorsey’s job creating depth on the roster, “I think those were probably areas where we were weak when he joined the franchise. I think that’s made a very big difference for us. Certainly, a number of his draft picks have played well; not only the first-round guys, but down through the rounds.”

David Carr thinks Derek Carr will do well under new Raiders offensive coordinator Todd Downing.

The Chargers looked back at the exploits that made LaDainian Tomlinson a Hall of Famer.

The Cowboys are ranked among the favorites to reach Super Bowl LII.

The Giants remain the only team to beat the Brady/Belichick Patriots in the Super Bowl.

Five free agents that could be on the Eagles radar.

A look back at some Redskins Super Bowl memories.

Tracing the reasons for a rocky decade of Bears football.

Morten Andersen thinks former Lions kickers Jason Hanson and Eddie Murray should get Hall of Fame consideration.

The Packers have more wins than anyone but the Patriots since 2007.

Larry Fitzgerald hopes RB Adrian Peterson winds up his career with the Vikings.

Said Falcons LB Courtney Upshaw, “We’re going to try to get through this together. This brotherhood is real. We weren’t faking it. We’re trying to preach brotherhood and get [through] this together.”

Panthers TE Greg Olson shared what it meant to be a finalist for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

The Saints have some financial decisions coming up.

Xavier Rhodes has fond memories of playing with Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston in college.

A look behind the scenes of the voting that made former Cardinals QB Kurt Warner a Hall of Famer.

Depth at linebacker could be on the Rams’ offseason shopping list.

The 49ers are now free to hire Kyle Shanahan as their head coach.

Former Seahawks S Kenny Easley was elected to the Hall of Fame six months after triple bypass surgery.