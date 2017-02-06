Overtime paid off for FOX

Posted by Josh Alper on February 6, 2017, 7:35 AM EST

The Patriots were the big winner on the field Sunday night as they won the first overtime game in Super Bowl history.

The extra minutes of play also made the night an even bigger win for FOX. The network got a chance to sell more ads as the game rolled beyond the 60-minute mark while rating soared thanks to New England’s massive comeback.

According to Adweek, the additional advertising time available meant that FOX cleared $20 million more in revenue before the night was out.

Given that kind of financial boon, the executives at the networks carrying future games probably wouldn’t mind if the NFL went ahead and guaranteed both teams a possession even if there was a touchdown to kick off the extra period of play.