Report: Jets eye Jeremy Bates as potential QB coach

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 6, 2017, 6:03 PM EST

The Jets are targeting Jeremy Bates for their quarterbacks coach position, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reported Monday.

The Jets are overhauling their offensive staff following the retirement of offensive coordinator Chan Gailey. Kevin Patullo, the quarterbacks coach last season, was fired in January.

Bates previously worked with new Jets offensive coordinator John Morton at the University of Southern California. Bates was the offensive coordinator of the Seahawks in 2010 and previously served as the Jets’ quarterbacks coach in 2005.

He also has NFL experience with the Bears, Buccaneers and Broncos.