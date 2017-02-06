 Skip to content

Report: Ryan Schraeder suffered torn ligament in ankle

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 6, 2017, 5:32 PM EST
Falcons right tackle Ryan Schraeder suffered a torn ankle ligament in his team’s Super Bowl loss Sunday, ESPN.com’s Vaugh McClure reported.

Schraeder initially suffered the injury to his right ankle in the second quarter but stayed into the game until the fourth quarter.

The report said Schraeder will undergo further testing but isn’t expected to require surgery. Schraeder, 28, has been a starter for the last three seasons.

The Falcons and Schraeder agreed to a five-year extension last November, keeping the former undrafted free agent with the team through the 2021 season.

