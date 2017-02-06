Report: Shanahan targeting Saleh, Henderson as co-defensive coordinators

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 6, 2017, 8:35 PM EST

New 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan will target Robert Saleh and Jerome Henderson as co-defensive coordinators on his first staff, Alex Marvez of The Sporting News reported Monday.

Saleh spent the last three seasons as linebackers coach with the Jaguars. He’s been linked to the same job with the Chargers, where ex-Jaguars coach Gus Bradley is the new defensive coordinator, but a co-coordinator’s job with the 49ers would be a promotion.

Henderson spent last season on the Falcons’ staff with Shanahan. A former NFL defensive back, Henderson spent four seasons as the Cowboys’ secondary coach prior to joining the Falcons.

Shanahan’s hiring was made official on Monday, though he’s had essentially two weeks to at least contact potential assistant coaches. He’ll be formally introduced by the 49ers later in the week.

Marvez also reported that Jon Embree (tight ends), Jeff Hafley (defensive backs), Mike McDaniel (wide receivers) and Jason Tarver (linebackers) will also be targeted by Shanahan to join the 49ers’ staff.