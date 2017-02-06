Shayne Graham hangs up the cleats, will pursue coaching

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 6, 2017, 3:39 PM EST

Longtime NFL kicker Shayne Graham has announced his retirement.

Graham, 39, kicked in 15 NFL seasons and most recently filled in for the Falcons in 2015. He spent seven years with the Bengals and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2005.

In all, Graham kicked in 178 career games for the Bills, Panthers, Bengals, Giants, Patriots, Ravens, Dolphins, Texans, Saints and Falcons. He made 277 career field goals in 324 tries.

Graham told Bengals.com he plans to pursue a career in coaching.