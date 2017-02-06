So who stole Tom Brady’s jersey?

Posted by Mike Florio on February 6, 2017, 10:59 AM EST

Tom Brady’s Super Bowl LI jersey went missing after Sunday’s win over the Falcons. So who stole it?

While there’s a chance (slim) that it was merely misplaced and not swiped, it’s far more likely that someone deliberately got his or her hands on the jersey for the purposes of selling it at a profit — and that Brady possibly noticed it was gone before the real jersey could be replaced in Brady’s bag with a copy.

That’s one of the allegations made in a still-pending lawsuit regarding memorabilia irregularities involving the Giants. Specifically, it’s been claimed that Hall of Fame defensive end Michael Strahan’s jersey from Super Bowl XLII was taken and replaced with a replica that was made to look like it actually had been worn by Strahan in the game.

As explained last year, the market for game-worn memorabilia has grown dramatically in recent years. Maintaining the chain of custody becomes critical. Regarding Brady’s Super Bowl LI jersey, the chain has been permanently broken; if/when it ever resurfaces, there’s a chance it’s not the real one.

There’s also a chance that whoever buys the real one won’t know for certain that it really is the real one. So, basically, buyer beware.