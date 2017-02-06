Steelers release Justin Gilbert

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 6, 2017, 4:09 PM EST

The Steelers released cornerback Justin Gilbert Monday, the first day for such transactions to be made following the Super Bowl and official close of the 2016 season.

The Browns drafted Gilbert with the No. 8 pick in the first round in 2014, then traded him to the Steelers last summer. Gilbert played in 12 games, mostly on special teams with the Steelers, who had hoped he could help with their secondary depth and in the return game. He returned three kickoffs.

The Browns gave up on Gilbert after he spent plenty of time in the doghouse with the regime that drafted him. He played in 23 games and started three over his two seasons with the Browns, and the team’s new regime traded him last September for a sixth-round pick in 2018.