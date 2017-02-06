Tagliabue vote was close, unless it wasn’t

There’s a theory making the rounds that former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue missed enshrinement into Canton by one vote. There’s another theory making the rounds that it wasn’t nearly so close.
The few who know the truth shouldn’t be disclosing it. The notion that the vote was close has been reported publicly — and at least one source with knowledge of the process has told PFT that the report is true. However, another source who engaged in a straw poll of the voters came to the conclusion that the “no” votes numbered more than the minimum of 10 needed to derail Tagliabue’s enshrinement.
The next question becomes when and if Tagliabue will again be nominated by the Contributor Committee. Next year, the process will entail a pair of Senior Committee nominees and only one Contributor Committee nominee; in 2019, it will flip back to two Contributor Committee nominees and one Senior Committee nominee.
Some believe that former Giants G.M. George Young and Broncos owner Pat Bowlen will get an opportunity for an up-or-down vote before Tagliabue is nominated again. There’s also a chance Tagliabue won’t get another shot at induction.
The perception that the vote was close will aid his case, even if the reality may be that the count didn’t come down to only one vote.
I didn’t vote for him.
As long as Goodell is Commissioner, Tagliabue probably won’t get in
Tags basically humiliated Goodell, dressing him down for his bogus Bountygate witch hunt – and if there’s one thing we know for sure, you don’t publicly insult Goodell and get away with it.
I mean when you come right down to it, Goodell’s entire tenure has been one big witch hunt after another – or ignoring blatant wrong doing right in front of his nose if it’s by the “right” owner.
And of course that was the LAST time Tags was asked to arbitrate a case. Goodell did the next one himself just to be sure the “arbitrator” ruled in his favor.
In any event – most of the success that Goodell has “experienced” I feel comes from all of Tagliabue’s work before – another reason why Goodell likely won’t give him the respect he’s due.
You might have a really great cruise on a fabulous ship but that doesn’t mean the ship’s captain is an all-time great mariner. Unless one believes every commissioner should automatically make the Hall, what is the argument for him getting in? Yes, the league grew during his tenure but what was Tags the architect of, really?
Also, the concussion denials are a legitimate reason to never vote for him–as they will be with Goodell who was right hand man and heir apparent for most of his tenure.