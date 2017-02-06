Tagliabue vote was close, unless it wasn’t

Posted by Mike Florio on February 6, 2017, 9:45 PM EST

There’s a theory making the rounds that former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue missed enshrinement into Canton by one vote. There’s another theory making the rounds that it wasn’t nearly so close.

The few who know the truth shouldn’t be disclosing it. The notion that the vote was close has been reported publicly — and at least one source with knowledge of the process has told PFT that the report is true. However, another source who engaged in a straw poll of the voters came to the conclusion that the “no” votes numbered more than the minimum of 10 needed to derail Tagliabue’s enshrinement.

The next question becomes when and if Tagliabue will again be nominated by the Contributor Committee. Next year, the process will entail a pair of Senior Committee nominees and only one Contributor Committee nominee; in 2019, it will flip back to two Contributor Committee nominees and one Senior Committee nominee.

Some believe that former Giants G.M. George Young and Broncos owner Pat Bowlen will get an opportunity for an up-or-down vote before Tagliabue is nominated again. There’s also a chance Tagliabue won’t get another shot at induction.

The perception that the vote was close will aid his case, even if the reality may be that the count didn’t come down to only one vote.