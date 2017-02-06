The President missed the comeback, will miss Martellus Bennett

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 6, 2017, 9:24 AM EST

Sometime this offseason the Patriots, or some of them, will get a chance to visit the White House to celebrate last night’s Super Bowl LI win.

And when they get there, they can tell President Donald Trump about how it happened, since he didn’t see it.

According to Politico.com, the President left his Super Bowl party at the Trump International Golf Club at 8:57 p.m. ET last night, when the Falcons were leading 28-3.

The President has made clear his friendship with both quarterback Tom Brady, coach Bill Belichick, and owner Robert Kraft in recent weeks, and said during his interview with Fox News before the game he thought the two were being criticized for their association with him.

“I know they’re taking a lot of heat,” Trump said. “But you know what, they’re also getting a popularity of it. I think they’re going to do very well. Tom’s a winner.”

He tweeted out his congratulations later in the night.

What an amazing comeback and win by the Patriots. Tom Brady, Bob Kraft and Coach B are total winners. Wow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017

Of course, not every Patriot is a fan.

Tight end Martellus Bennett didn’t back off his earlier declaration not to go to the White House, saying “People know how I feel about that. Just follow me on Twitter.”

But he also said that even though the team wasn’t unified behind a politician, they were unified when it mattered the most.

“You just don’t bring that to work,” Bennett said. “We all have our beliefs. We accept people for who they are.”

And they don’t give up on each other when it looks bad, either.