The President missed the comeback, will miss Martellus Bennett

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 6, 2017, 9:24 AM EST
President Donald Trump, center, first lady Melania Trump, second from right, and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus attend a Super Bowl party at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) AP

Sometime this offseason the Patriots, or some of them, will get a chance to visit the White House to celebrate last night’s Super Bowl LI win.

And when they get there, they can tell President Donald Trump about how it happened, since he didn’t see it.

According to Politico.com, the President left his Super Bowl party at the Trump International Golf Club at 8:57 p.m. ET last night, when the Falcons were leading 28-3.

The President has made clear his friendship with both quarterback Tom Brady, coach Bill Belichick, and owner Robert Kraft in recent weeks, and said during his interview with Fox News before the game he thought the two were being criticized for their association with him.

“I know they’re taking a lot of heat,” Trump said. “But you know what, they’re also getting a popularity of it. I think they’re going to do very well. Tom’s a winner.”

He tweeted out his congratulations later in the night.

Of course, not every Patriot is a fan.

Tight end Martellus Bennett didn’t back off his earlier declaration not to go to the White House, saying “People know how I feel about that. Just follow me on Twitter.”

But he also said that even though the team wasn’t unified behind a politician, they were unified when it mattered the most.

“You just don’t bring that to work,” Bennett said. “We all have our beliefs. We accept people for who they are.”

And they don’t give up on each other when it looks bad, either.

  1. dkeucd says: Feb 6, 2017 9:26 AM

    Being President is very demanding on your time. I’m sure Hillary got to see the whole game.

  2. redlikethepig says: Feb 6, 2017 9:26 AM

    If the Pats were ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Martellus Bennett would be “the smart one”.

  3. picksix401 says: Feb 6, 2017 9:27 AM

    EDELMAN MADE THE GRIT-TACULATE RECEPTION!!!

  4. juice08 says: Feb 6, 2017 9:28 AM

    Looks like Trump didn’t have the stamina to watch the whole game after taking a vacation this weekend.

  5. bassplucker says: Feb 6, 2017 9:28 AM

    Marty is such a toolbag. Was so hoping the Pats would lose so that his “decision” would be moot.

  6. stinkymcmulligan says: Feb 6, 2017 9:30 AM

    Note to Marcellus: You respect the Office, not the man sitting in the chair.

  7. weepingjebus says: Feb 6, 2017 9:32 AM

    He knew what would happen, as did anyone who knows anything about Brady and Belichick. By contrast Hillary is probably mumbling about the Russians hacking the scoreboard, while sitting in a house paid for by Saudi Arabia. #FalconsResetButton

  8. leatherface2012 says: Feb 6, 2017 9:33 AM

    juice08 says:
    Feb 6, 2017 9:28 AM

    Looks like Trump didn’t have the stamina to watch the whole game after taking a vacation this weekend.

    he’s done more in a little more than 2 weeks, than Obama did in 8 years.

  9. thechickenexpress says: Feb 6, 2017 9:33 AM

    Props to Bennett. This is a moral issue for black America. Alt-right mouthpiece Steve Bannon is a senior advisor to this president. Jeff Sessions, a known racist, is this president’s pick for AG. Only folks who voted for Trump think the idea that he has retrograde ideas about race is far-fetched.

  10. charger383 says: Feb 6, 2017 9:35 AM

    “You just don’t bring that to work,” Bennett said.” good attitude to have

  11. pastabelly says: Feb 6, 2017 9:35 AM

    Marty, the Patriots usually visit Walter Reid Hospital for veterans. Please show up there, if nothing else. If you skip that, nice knowing you and good luck in Cleveland.

  12. klutch14u says: Feb 6, 2017 9:36 AM

    Your guys’ obsession with Trump is already old…..

  13. streetyson says: Feb 6, 2017 9:36 AM

    Come on Marty, it’s about the visit, it’s about the crowning glory of the victory tour, and it isn’t about the White House. How many arch-republicans and arch-democrats among players have had to shake hands with a president they didn’t like? Several.

    2 years ago, Brady didn’t go but that was specifically because childish Obama had publicly joined in the deflategate taunting of Brady, and on the day Obama even taunted the rest of the Pats that did go (in their rush to naysay Trump’s lack of diplomacy and professionalism, people have already forgotten how bad Obama could be).

    But no one is accusing you of being anything other than brilliant, so go and make it about the win and the team and not about the man in the house.

  14. PFTCommentSectionIsFullOfBigotry says: Feb 6, 2017 9:36 AM

    leatherface2012 says:
    Feb 6, 2017 9:33 AM
    juice08 says:
    Feb 6, 2017 9:28 AM

    Looks like Trump didn’t have the stamina to watch the whole game after taking a vacation this weekend.

    he’s done more in a little more than 2 weeks, than Obama did in 8 years

    And that would be what?

  15. thedoctlc says: Feb 6, 2017 9:37 AM

    The heavily Right-leaning PFT comment section certainly defended Brady for not visiting the White House following SB XLIX.

  16. bucnasty says: Feb 6, 2017 9:39 AM

    What is going on with the NFL we have four NFL teams in the same area that doesn’t support football and New England patriots win every year we need a new commissioner some one who can get it right

  17. thermalito says: Feb 6, 2017 9:39 AM

    One can only imagine the hysterical name calling that would be directed at any athlete who refused to visit Obama.

  18. learysdisciples says: Feb 6, 2017 9:39 AM

    It was amazing! Let me tell…it was great! I don’t know how, I don’t know why but it was amazing. And great. Let me tell you.

  19. tedmurph says: Feb 6, 2017 9:41 AM

    Not a fan of this kind of statement, and nobody thinks Trump is more ridiculous than I do. Not about respect for the office either. It’s respect for the team. You want to make a political statement, there are plenty of avenues, especially in this day and age, to do it on your own. It’s an event honoring the team, and all should show no matter how distasteful the White House occupant is. I wasn’t a fan of Brady’s bag of bull last time either.

  20. maddenisfordorks says: Feb 6, 2017 9:41 AM

    Grown men shouldn’t “tweet.”

    Makes us all look like kids.

  21. greenlargo says: Feb 6, 2017 9:41 AM

    Its Marty’s call he is free to make. Its not what I would do in that situation, but no problem if he chooses differently. Its a free country.

  22. kamthechancellor says: Feb 6, 2017 9:41 AM

    Not a Pats fan by any means, but the trolling on this website when Atlanta was up 28-3 was hilarious. Whiny niner fans talking about Montana being the goat still…salty colts, broncos, steelers fans bashing the Pats…all the rest of you losers that jumped on the bogus Deflategate bandwagon…you were all out in full force gloating like a bunch of clowns…then Brady did what he always does: wins. Congratulations to the Patriots and their fans. Well deserved. Well earned. And to you losers and haters: get a life.

  23. All-American Voltron says: Feb 6, 2017 9:42 AM

    What a baby … His team is down 3-28 so he bails on his own party rather than be around at the end to take his loss like a man. Perfect metaphor for this guy’s character …

  24. billmiller1991 says: Feb 6, 2017 9:42 AM

    stinkymcmulligan says:
    Feb 6, 2017 9:30 AM
    Note to Marcellus: You respect the Office, not the man sitting in the chair.
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    Considering how the last three democratic presidents were treated, those words can never again mean anything. You can’t dust off your noble catch phrases and use them only when they suit your needs.

  25. salmen76 says: Feb 6, 2017 9:44 AM

    Martellus is being a whiny 3 year old. I never had him pegged as a whiner. But turns out he is! Go Trump!

  26. dynalee10 says: Feb 6, 2017 9:47 AM

    Yep he has a right to his beliefs , so what , doesn’t make him right or wrong .

  27. leatherface2012 says: Feb 6, 2017 9:48 AM

    it wasnt a party. it was a big fundraiser for red cross charities ..lefty media strikes again

  28. REPS ball says: Feb 6, 2017 9:50 AM

    Would Matty Choke have gone to the White House?

  29. riggo08 says: Feb 6, 2017 9:50 AM

    I put as much stock in athlete’s political opinions as those of celebrities. None. They are all out of touch with what is really happening in our country.

  30. leatherface2012 says: Feb 6, 2017 9:50 AM

    PFTCommentSectionIsFullOfBigotry says:
    Feb 6, 2017 9:36 AM

    leatherface2012 says:
    Feb 6, 2017 9:33 AM
    juice08 says:
    Feb 6, 2017 9:28 AM

    Looks like Trump didn’t have the stamina to watch the whole game after taking a vacation this weekend.

    he’s done more in a little more than 2 weeks, than Obama did in 8 years

    And that would be what?

    your name answered my question. .another low informed Hillary supporter I see

  31. nyneal says: Feb 6, 2017 9:51 AM

    Seeing Martellus interviewed with his brother after the game last night, showed me how arrogant he is. He declared he never gets talked about when the best TE’s are mentioned, and he said he has “arrived”. He also made reference to the fact that he expects to get paid a lot more money now that he’s a Super Bowl winner.
    If he thinks he’s as good as the top TE’s in the NFL he better go into concussion protocol, because he’s taken too many shots to the head.
    I’ve got news for Bennett. He’s still just a second rate TE and if another team signs him for a lot of money, they’ll regret it. Tom Brady makes everyone look better.
    As for him snubbing the President — good! It’ll keep the White House smelling better!

  32. donterrelli says: Feb 6, 2017 9:52 AM

    ““You just don’t bring that to work,” Bennett said.”

    But it’s okay for him to.

  33. ocdn says: Feb 6, 2017 9:55 AM

    This clown has missed the boat……

  34. 250dollarnflowner says: Feb 6, 2017 9:56 AM

    Viva la Trump!!!

  35. rodgerstonelson says: Feb 6, 2017 9:56 AM

    This is America if he does not want to visit. I respect that. I was not a fan of Obama. But I sure would want to shake the Presidents hand.

  36. raidernation210 says: Feb 6, 2017 9:57 AM

    who is Martellus Bennett?

  37. gibbskins9 says: Feb 6, 2017 9:58 AM

    And if a White player refused to see Obama in the White House he would be a racist, enough already. Be thankful Gronk was hurt!!!!!!!!!! Enough said

  38. mezanine10 says: Feb 6, 2017 10:00 AM

    Atlanta pulled a Hillary Clinton and sat on their lead trying to run the clock out.

  39. donttrollonme says: Feb 6, 2017 10:01 AM

    I’m just here to watch most posters out themselves as angry, middle aged white men. Good Job boys!

  40. factschecker says: Feb 6, 2017 10:02 AM

    Freedom of choice is great. That goes double for people that disagree with me. Good for you for disagreeing with me.

    If you love freedom then you should also love disagreements. To not tolerate other points of view is to not tolerate freedom.

  41. nufcedmcgreevey says: Feb 6, 2017 10:03 AM

    Trump needed a diaper change

  42. bearsfanohio says: Feb 6, 2017 10:03 AM

    gibbskins9

    Dan Hampton refused to go to the white house when Obama invited the 85 bears.

  43. nufcedmcgreevey says: Feb 6, 2017 10:04 AM

    Since this is America Bennett has every right to skip meeting the con man. Brady didn’t see Obama because of his beliefs so Marty can do the same

  44. nufcedmcgreevey says: Feb 6, 2017 10:05 AM

    Hate the compulsive liar in chief so Bennett can not go if he so pleases.

  45. tedmurph says: Feb 6, 2017 10:06 AM

    who is Martellus Bennett?

    He’s the starting TE for the World Champion New England Patriots. Glad I could help.

  46. orangeraider says: Feb 6, 2017 10:06 AM

    Bennett is a turd. Who cares what his opinion is on anything

  47. bonitalocal says: Feb 6, 2017 10:07 AM

    I wish this pig, with his tiny, soft, orange hands would stay away from the team that I grew up with.

    Doesn’t he have a New Jersey team he can follow?

    The Generals?
    What….?
    They went where…?

  48. briang123 says: Feb 6, 2017 10:07 AM

    Politics above all else. Bennett will spend the second half of his life regretting not going.

  49. questionableprovenance says: Feb 6, 2017 10:08 AM

    a) Bennett will be missing his last chance to visit the WH as a winner, because next year he’s going to be playing for Cleveland.

    b) I’m sure the immortal Jim Brown will be glad to take his place – Kraft should sign him to a one-day contract for the visit.

  50. lukedunphysscienceproject says: Feb 6, 2017 10:08 AM

    stinkymcmulligan says:
    Feb 6, 2017 9:30 AM
    Note to Marcellus: You respect the Office, not the man sitting in the chair.

    I am sure that is exactly what you said all of the times athletes refused to go the WH when Obama was President, right?

  51. raidernation210 says: Feb 6, 2017 10:09 AM

    tedmurph says:
    Feb 6, 2017 10:06 AM

    who is Martellus Bennett?

    He’s the starting TE for the World Champion New England Patriots. Glad I could help.

    _______________________________

    the starter when Gronk is hurt you mean, right? funny thing about front runners they don’t even know their own starters ahahaha!!

  52. bobbyhoying says: Feb 6, 2017 10:09 AM

    If Brady didn’t want to waste his time doing a photo op with BO, Bennett should not be criticized if he chooses to skip a visit to President Trump.

  53. lukarwarrior says: Feb 6, 2017 10:10 AM

    The irony of people bashing Bennett for not wanting to visit the White House. Where was all of this “you support the Office, not the man” when it was Tom Brady not showing up after Super Bowl XLIX?

  54. tedmurph says: Feb 6, 2017 10:13 AM

    Gronk is on IR. That means you don’t play. Season ticket holder since 1985. Nice try.

  55. rdkbag says: Feb 6, 2017 10:14 AM

    Another blockhead athlete who vastly over estimates his importance to the world.

  56. bonitalocal says: Feb 6, 2017 10:15 AM

    raidernation210 says:
    Feb 6, 2017 10:09 AM
    tedmurph says:
    Feb 6, 2017 10:06 AM

    who is Martellus Bennett?

    He’s the starting TE for the World Champion New England Patriots. Glad I could help.

    _______________________________

    the starter when Gronk is hurt you mean, right? funny thing about front runners they don’t even know their own starters ahahaha!!
    ————————————————————-

    Actually, No. Moron.

    Bennett is a starting TE for the World Champion Pats whether or not Gronk is out.

    I am hoping that Bennett will keep that title for a long time!
    I’m a big fan of his.

  57. mjchockey1 says: Feb 6, 2017 10:18 AM

    Not too smart to tick off the owner, coach, and quarterback by insulting their good friend for a cheap political point, especially when you are about to be a free agent!

  58. Patskrieg says: Feb 6, 2017 10:21 AM

    No one gets a pass for checking out of this game. Not even the president. Not even Mark Wahlberg.

    If you missed the end of this game your football pass is revoked in perpetuum. PERIOD!

  59. kcflake says: Feb 6, 2017 10:22 AM

    Why would Trump or any supporter of Trump give a rip if Bennett goes to the white house? It will be better if a rude and immature person like Bennett stays home. Who Cares.

  60. kcflake says: Feb 6, 2017 10:22 AM

    Some Cubs players didn’t go to meet Obama.

  61. nflfan12blog says: Feb 6, 2017 10:27 AM

    streetyson says:
    Feb 6, 2017 9:36 AM

    Come on Marty, it’s about the visit, it’s about the crowning glory of the victory tour, and it isn’t about the White House. How many arch-republicans and arch-democrats among players have had to shake hands with a president they didn’t like? Several.

    2 years ago, Brady didn’t go but that was specifically because childish Obama had publicly joined in the deflategate taunting of Brady, and on the day Obama even taunted the rest of the Pats that did go (in their rush to naysay Trump’s lack of diplomacy and professionalism, people have already forgotten how bad Obama could be).

    Brady missing White House had nothing to do with politics. His sister’s wedding was booked long before the date for the White House trip.

  62. joetorontoisaclown says: Feb 6, 2017 10:31 AM

    I’m sure he will be missed.

  63. realqc says: Feb 6, 2017 10:31 AM

    Love how people are still convinced that politicians care about your skin color, your religion and your family. Pick up a history book, an economics book and a psychology book and inform yourself. Your all being hoodwinked by politicians. Crazy that Trump is not a politician and is actually trying to do what other politicians just talked about and everyone hates him. He is a bit of a clown, but his success hinders on how good our economy is by the time he is out of Washington. When he goes back to his company, he benefits if Americans have money to spend on his goods and services.

    How’s that for food for thought?

