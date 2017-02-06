The President missed the comeback, will miss Martellus Bennett

Sometime this offseason the Patriots, or some of them, will get a chance to visit the White House to celebrate last night’s Super Bowl LI win.
And when they get there, they can tell President Donald Trump about how it happened, since he didn’t see it.
According to Politico.com, the President left his Super Bowl party at the Trump International Golf Club at 8:57 p.m. ET last night, when the Falcons were leading 28-3.
The President has made clear his friendship with both quarterback Tom Brady, coach Bill Belichick, and owner Robert Kraft in recent weeks, and said during his interview with Fox News before the game he thought the two were being criticized for their association with him.
“I know they’re taking a lot of heat,” Trump said. “But you know what, they’re also getting a popularity of it. I think they’re going to do very well. Tom’s a winner.”
He tweeted out his congratulations later in the night.
Of course, not every Patriot is a fan.
Tight end Martellus Bennett didn’t back off his earlier declaration not to go to the White House, saying “People know how I feel about that. Just follow me on Twitter.”
But he also said that even though the team wasn’t unified behind a politician, they were unified when it mattered the most.
“You just don’t bring that to work,” Bennett said. “We all have our beliefs. We accept people for who they are.”
And they don’t give up on each other when it looks bad, either.
Being President is very demanding on your time. I’m sure Hillary got to see the whole game.
If the Pats were ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Martellus Bennett would be “the smart one”.
EDELMAN MADE THE GRIT-TACULATE RECEPTION!!!
Looks like Trump didn’t have the stamina to watch the whole game after taking a vacation this weekend.
Marty is such a toolbag. Was so hoping the Pats would lose so that his “decision” would be moot.
Note to Marcellus: You respect the Office, not the man sitting in the chair.
He knew what would happen, as did anyone who knows anything about Brady and Belichick. By contrast Hillary is probably mumbling about the Russians hacking the scoreboard, while sitting in a house paid for by Saudi Arabia. #FalconsResetButton
Props to Bennett. This is a moral issue for black America. Alt-right mouthpiece Steve Bannon is a senior advisor to this president. Jeff Sessions, a known racist, is this president’s pick for AG. Only folks who voted for Trump think the idea that he has retrograde ideas about race is far-fetched.
“You just don’t bring that to work,” Bennett said.” good attitude to have
Marty, the Patriots usually visit Walter Reid Hospital for veterans. Please show up there, if nothing else. If you skip that, nice knowing you and good luck in Cleveland.
Your guys’ obsession with Trump is already old…..
Come on Marty, it’s about the visit, it’s about the crowning glory of the victory tour, and it isn’t about the White House. How many arch-republicans and arch-democrats among players have had to shake hands with a president they didn’t like? Several.
2 years ago, Brady didn’t go but that was specifically because childish Obama had publicly joined in the deflategate taunting of Brady, and on the day Obama even taunted the rest of the Pats that did go (in their rush to naysay Trump’s lack of diplomacy and professionalism, people have already forgotten how bad Obama could be).
But no one is accusing you of being anything other than brilliant, so go and make it about the win and the team and not about the man in the house.
The heavily Right-leaning PFT comment section certainly defended Brady for not visiting the White House following SB XLIX.
What is going on with the NFL we have four NFL teams in the same area that doesn’t support football and New England patriots win every year we need a new commissioner some one who can get it right
One can only imagine the hysterical name calling that would be directed at any athlete who refused to visit Obama.
It was amazing! Let me tell…it was great! I don’t know how, I don’t know why but it was amazing. And great. Let me tell you.
Not a fan of this kind of statement, and nobody thinks Trump is more ridiculous than I do. Not about respect for the office either. It’s respect for the team. You want to make a political statement, there are plenty of avenues, especially in this day and age, to do it on your own. It’s an event honoring the team, and all should show no matter how distasteful the White House occupant is. I wasn’t a fan of Brady’s bag of bull last time either.
Grown men shouldn’t “tweet.”
Makes us all look like kids.
Its Marty’s call he is free to make. Its not what I would do in that situation, but no problem if he chooses differently. Its a free country.
Not a Pats fan by any means, but the trolling on this website when Atlanta was up 28-3 was hilarious. Whiny niner fans talking about Montana being the goat still…salty colts, broncos, steelers fans bashing the Pats…all the rest of you losers that jumped on the bogus Deflategate bandwagon…you were all out in full force gloating like a bunch of clowns…then Brady did what he always does: wins. Congratulations to the Patriots and their fans. Well deserved. Well earned. And to you losers and haters: get a life.
What a baby … His team is down 3-28 so he bails on his own party rather than be around at the end to take his loss like a man. Perfect metaphor for this guy’s character …
Martellus is being a whiny 3 year old. I never had him pegged as a whiner. But turns out he is! Go Trump!
Yep he has a right to his beliefs , so what , doesn’t make him right or wrong .
it wasnt a party. it was a big fundraiser for red cross charities ..lefty media strikes again
Would Matty Choke have gone to the White House?
I put as much stock in athlete’s political opinions as those of celebrities. None. They are all out of touch with what is really happening in our country.
Seeing Martellus interviewed with his brother after the game last night, showed me how arrogant he is. He declared he never gets talked about when the best TE’s are mentioned, and he said he has “arrived”. He also made reference to the fact that he expects to get paid a lot more money now that he’s a Super Bowl winner.
If he thinks he’s as good as the top TE’s in the NFL he better go into concussion protocol, because he’s taken too many shots to the head.
I’ve got news for Bennett. He’s still just a second rate TE and if another team signs him for a lot of money, they’ll regret it. Tom Brady makes everyone look better.
As for him snubbing the President — good! It’ll keep the White House smelling better!
““You just don’t bring that to work,” Bennett said.”
But it’s okay for him to.
This clown has missed the boat……
Viva la Trump!!!
This is America if he does not want to visit. I respect that. I was not a fan of Obama. But I sure would want to shake the Presidents hand.
who is Martellus Bennett?
And if a White player refused to see Obama in the White House he would be a racist, enough already. Be thankful Gronk was hurt!!!!!!!!!! Enough said
Atlanta pulled a Hillary Clinton and sat on their lead trying to run the clock out.
I’m just here to watch most posters out themselves as angry, middle aged white men. Good Job boys!
Freedom of choice is great. That goes double for people that disagree with me. Good for you for disagreeing with me.
If you love freedom then you should also love disagreements. To not tolerate other points of view is to not tolerate freedom.
Trump needed a diaper change
gibbskins9
Dan Hampton refused to go to the white house when Obama invited the 85 bears.
Since this is America Bennett has every right to skip meeting the con man. Brady didn’t see Obama because of his beliefs so Marty can do the same
Hate the compulsive liar in chief so Bennett can not go if he so pleases.
who is Martellus Bennett?
He’s the starting TE for the World Champion New England Patriots. Glad I could help.
Bennett is a turd. Who cares what his opinion is on anything
I wish this pig, with his tiny, soft, orange hands would stay away from the team that I grew up with.
Doesn’t he have a New Jersey team he can follow?
The Generals?
What….?
They went where…?
Politics above all else. Bennett will spend the second half of his life regretting not going.
a) Bennett will be missing his last chance to visit the WH as a winner, because next year he’s going to be playing for Cleveland.
b) I’m sure the immortal Jim Brown will be glad to take his place – Kraft should sign him to a one-day contract for the visit.
If Brady didn’t want to waste his time doing a photo op with BO, Bennett should not be criticized if he chooses to skip a visit to President Trump.
The irony of people bashing Bennett for not wanting to visit the White House. Where was all of this “you support the Office, not the man” when it was Tom Brady not showing up after Super Bowl XLIX?
Gronk is on IR. That means you don’t play. Season ticket holder since 1985. Nice try.
Another blockhead athlete who vastly over estimates his importance to the world.
I am hoping that Bennett will keep that title for a long time!
I’m a big fan of his.
Not too smart to tick off the owner, coach, and quarterback by insulting their good friend for a cheap political point, especially when you are about to be a free agent!
No one gets a pass for checking out of this game. Not even the president. Not even Mark Wahlberg.
If you missed the end of this game your football pass is revoked in perpetuum. PERIOD!
Why would Trump or any supporter of Trump give a rip if Bennett goes to the white house? It will be better if a rude and immature person like Bennett stays home. Who Cares.
Some Cubs players didn’t go to meet Obama.
I’m sure he will be missed.
Love how people are still convinced that politicians care about your skin color, your religion and your family. Pick up a history book, an economics book and a psychology book and inform yourself. Your all being hoodwinked by politicians. Crazy that Trump is not a politician and is actually trying to do what other politicians just talked about and everyone hates him. He is a bit of a clown, but his success hinders on how good our economy is by the time he is out of Washington. When he goes back to his company, he benefits if Americans have money to spend on his goods and services.
How’s that for food for thought?