Tom Brady filmed commercial with fifth ring before the Super Bowl

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 6, 2017, 6:18 AM EST

Tom Brady does not worry about jinxes.

Brady, the Patriots’ quarterback who won his fifth Super Bowl ring on Sunday night, filmed a commercial showing him with his fifth ring before the game.

In the ad, for Shields MRI, Brady is asked to take off his jewelry before getting an MRI and takes off four Super Bowl rings. He’s then asked if that’s all and answers, “No, I forgot this one,” as he produces a fifth ring. “It’s kind of new,” he says.

When he’s told he’ll need a bigger locker for all his jewelry, Brady answers, “Roger that,” perhaps a tweak of Roger Goodell.

The commercial presumably would not have seen the light of day if the Patriots had lost Super Bowl LI. But some superstitious players wouldn’t have even filmed a commercial that presumed they would win the Super Bowl in advance. Brady was confident enough to do it.