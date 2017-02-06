Tom Brady filmed commercial with fifth ring before the Super Bowl

Tom Brady does not worry about jinxes.
Brady, the Patriots’ quarterback who won his fifth Super Bowl ring on Sunday night, filmed a commercial showing him with his fifth ring before the game.
In the ad, for Shields MRI, Brady is asked to take off his jewelry before getting an MRI and takes off four Super Bowl rings. He’s then asked if that’s all and answers, “No, I forgot this one,” as he produces a fifth ring. “It’s kind of new,” he says.
When he’s told he’ll need a bigger locker for all his jewelry, Brady answers, “Roger that,” perhaps a tweak of Roger Goodell.
The commercial presumably would not have seen the light of day if the Patriots had lost Super Bowl LI. But some superstitious players wouldn’t have even filmed a commercial that presumed they would win the Super Bowl in advance. Brady was confident enough to do it.
Probably should have filmed a version with six or seven rings, just in case.
5 rings!!!
I bet Roger can still hear the boos in his head!!
Roger that!!!
Congrats Pats, Brady & Co . Epic!!!
I would not be surprised if they also filmed a second commercial with Tom Brady, the Greatest NFL Player of All-Time, holding six rings. After all, they need to get commercials ready for Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis.
What happened to our unstoppable offense?
you know the one that got shut out in the 4th quarter.
Grrrrrrrrrrr
I committed 17K for club seats in the new stadium next season for these choke masters???
Enough is enough I’m officially a Pats fan today with rest of the bandwagoneers.
Watching the game with my 8 year old son last night was one of the greater joys of my life. What an incredible lesson Tom and the Patriots showed. Always believe, don’t quit and never give up. Sports MATTER.