Tom Brady: I still plan on playing for a long time

Posted by Josh Alper on February 6, 2017, 4:05 PM EST

The winning quarterback in last year’s Super Bowl rode off into retirement after the game.

That’s not going to happen this year and Tom Brady says that it won’t be happening at any point in the near future either. Brady has talked about playing for five more years in the past and was asked if he’s still thinking that way during an appearance on Sirius XM NFL Radio with Jim Miller.

“If it was up to my wife she would have me retire today,” Brady said. “She told me that last night three times. And I said, ‘Too bad, babe, I’m having too much fun right now.’ You know, I feel like I can still do it and if you love what you do and you’re capable of doing it then, I mean I’d be so bored if I wasn’t going out there, knowing that I could still do it. So I’m going to work hard to be ready to go and I still plan on playing for a long time.”

Barring a drastic change in performance, it’s probably safe to say that the Patriots will have Brady in their plans for quite a while as well.