Tom Brady: It’s an honor to be here with the commissioner

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was classy this morning as he accepted the Super Bowl MVP trophy from his nemesis, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
Anyone hoping to hear Brady bash Goodell, who suspended him for the first four games of the season for Deflategate, came away disappointed as Brady took the high road.
“It’s an honor to be here and have the commissioner present us with this trophy,” said Brady, who added that he believed Patriots running back James White deserved to be MVP.
Goodell introduced Brady by saying he may be the greatest player in NFL history.
The relationship between the Patriots and the league office has been a source of constant scrutiny during Brady’s career, and especially in the two years since the Deflategate story broke. Brady will likely never get over his feeling that Goodell treated him unfairly, but this morning he’s avoiding controversy and winning with class.
The best revenge is living well. Brady comported himself well as always, the MVP handshake was noticeably absent though. Neither Brady or Goodell made so much as a sham motion towards one.
Classy…I have to say I was rooting against the Pats but when Robert Kraft gets up to speak he always exemplifies class and that trickles down throughout the organization. Belichick has ran afoul of that example once or twice but when you look at the leader of the franchise its clear why they are so successful. I am not a fan but I have to respect this. RIP to Joe Montana as the GOAT…Montana is the only reason I started watching football back in 84 and Brady just passed em.
Wouldn’t expect anything less from Brady, he has been class personified from day one of his career.
Brady is and has always been an exemplary leader with incredible class. You cannot same the same about the NFL and its leadership. Driven and motivated by money and power only and seldomly by doing the right thing.
I had a friend that went to the game yesterday and he said the Patriot fans called Brady every name in the book before the comeback he said he never heard such vile comments about the greatest of all time and that everything he had done for the New England fans so in short their front. runners
At some point I’m sure Kraft pulled Tom aside and told him that Roger was just a puppet in the whole framegate conspiracy. He told Tom that there are a few owners that played a major roll in framing Brady and that as long as he’s with the team that he can never let those franchises EVER win when they play each other.
Mike, let’s find out who those owners are.
You knew when he had that look in his eyes after he threw that INT for a touchdown he was going to bring them back.
Love or hate him (for whatever reason), you have to admire his competitiveness and persistence. Role model for all.
No, I’m not a Pats fan.
Oh and anybody that knows football knows James White should be getting that trophy from the commish
elmerbrownelmerbrown says:
Feb 6, 2017 10:06 AM
Goodell had his soul crushed just a little more, and Brady wins again by showing the class and composure we’ve all become used to.
Goodell has to live with what he did. He knows it was wrong even if he’ll never, ever admit it.
Tom has done nothing but represent the franchise with class….nothing to see here…
Brady showed a lot of class the way he handled that. Goodell on the other hand, has zero class. I never wanted a team that wasn’t the Packers to win a game so badly as I wanted the Pats to win that one. Just so Goodell had to go up there and hand Brady and Kraft that trophy.
I was soooo happy Brady won. Even though he’d never admit it, you just know he loved being up there with the Lombardi Trophy and having that load stand next to him.
And remember — when the Steelers won their last SB, Goodell said they had more championships than anyone else in NFL history. He’s so dumb he didn’t know the Packers have that distinction with 13 championships!
Hey arrogant Falcons fans — what do you have to say now? Your team choked last night and folded like a glove under the pressure. And your MVP QB made a bonehead mistake he should never had made when he took that sack late in the game which pushed them out of field goal position — a FG which would have iced the game for them if they made it. Even a rookie QB knows you cannot take a sack there under any circumstances!! But your guy didn’t know it.
History doesn’t lie, the Goat of Qb’s is Tom Brady!
5-2 record in SB’s when it counts the most, eclipsing Bradshaw, but more importantly Montana, is a game breaker in my books. Yesterday game just illustrates the greatness.
I still remember what his teammate at Michigan, Charles Woodson said about Brady a few years back:
“I don’t think anybody would ever look at him in college and say, ‘This guy is going to be the greatest quarterback of all time,'”
“But what he is now? Nobody ever expected that. Ever.”
Woodson is my guy and I would agree with him unequivocally!
btw…the Raiders are coming to close that book we helped open.
Yes but will Goodell show up at The Razor for the first regular season game???!!!
He’s a better man than me, to be framed like that, lied about, ridiculed, suspended for no reason. I would have never shaken Goodell’s hand.
Once again, the Patriot road is the HIGH ROAD.
It’s kind of sad that many owners and Goodell used Tom Brady and his reputation as a means to exert their power over him and to exact revenge over Kraft, Belichick, and Brady. It’s now time to move on. Goodell faced the boos last night and he may have to face them again in September. It’s just over though for many of us at this point.
Brady gave his MVP car in 2014 to Butler. He’s giving this one to White. He NEVER throws a player under the bus. The man is the GOAT, but does it with such pure class. He doesn’t have the John Taylor’s, Jerry Rice’s, Stallworth, Swann, Franco Harris, Roger Craig, etc. that Montana and Bradshaw had, but he wins with anybody who is out there. It is simply incredible! If you don’t think he’s the best ever, you are a Patriot hater, and never will. He is so classy, that the hate towards him boggles my mind.
was a great game…but white had 3 td’s..139 yards….etc… the MVP should have been him….?
On the TD that tied the game, Chris Hogan is blocking the defender before the bubble screen pass is thrown. Thats a penalty. Wasnt called. At that point the fix was in to make sure the SuperBowl went into overtime. Ratings and money. Thats whats more important than integrity. Atlanta choked and has no one to blame but themselves. Run the ball 3 times, kick the FG and you win the game. Epic Fail.
I enjoyed the part where Matty Ice took advice from Peyton Manning about how to beat Tom Brady. This is like building an icebreaker using the Titanic’s blueprints.
Aaron Rodgers probably would have made a snide comment and brought an air-pressure gauge for a present.
Good to see that Tom took the high road. When you do the right thing it shows others how to be a leader. Tom’s proved plenty.
Smart people know that living well is the best revenge. Brady knows that ever single major accomplishment he achieves for the rest of his career will make Goodell look worse and worse. The only way he can tarnish it is to act like a sore loser. So yeah, he may take little swipes like “roger that”, but for the most part he will always take the high road.
The interaction seemed cold, not that one should have expected anything other than that.
Roger had to almost pull Brady to get the trophy. There was no hand shake and lastly, there was a question about Brady’s jersey and whether this will begin to fix the relationship. Brady answered about the shirt but said nothing about his and Roger’s relationship.
Brady got caught cheating. He paid the fine. Now he’s moved on. It’s in his best interest to just let it rest. Whenever the subject is brought up, millions of people start talking about Brady being a cheater. So the last guy that should ever bring up the subject of Brady and deflated footballs, is Brady or anyone that cares about him. When Brady carries himself with class and dignity, like he is now, everyone will be more forgiving. That’s why whenever a broadcaster tries to bring up the subject, Brady quickly changes the subject.
This doesn’t surprise me at all. He’s a true gentleman.