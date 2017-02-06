Tom Brady: It’s an honor to be here with the commissioner

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 6, 2017, 9:59 AM EST

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was classy this morning as he accepted the Super Bowl MVP trophy from his nemesis, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Anyone hoping to hear Brady bash Goodell, who suspended him for the first four games of the season for Deflategate, came away disappointed as Brady took the high road.

“It’s an honor to be here and have the commissioner present us with this trophy,” said Brady, who added that he believed Patriots running back James White deserved to be MVP.

Goodell introduced Brady by saying he may be the greatest player in NFL history.

The relationship between the Patriots and the league office has been a source of constant scrutiny during Brady’s career, and especially in the two years since the Deflategate story broke. Brady will likely never get over his feeling that Goodell treated him unfairly, but this morning he’s avoiding controversy and winning with class.