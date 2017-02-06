Tom Brady Sr.: Win was redemption, but also something more

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 6, 2017, 8:52 AM EST

Tom Brady Sr.’s media ban was lifted after the game, after his son made history and helped bring a family a moment they’ve needed after a difficult year and a half.

The father told Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com that having the son lead the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history was a special one for the family on multiple levels, with the biggest being that Tom’s mother Galynn was there to see if after 18 months of cancer treatment. She wasn’t cleared by doctors to travel to the game until last Wednesday, and hasn’t seen a game all season prior to last night.

“It was just awesome,” Tom Sr. said. “He puts everything he can into every single game. But this one, I heard he just said, ‘I’m winning this one for my mom.’ That one jerks the tear ducts big-time. … She lives and dies with every one of her children, whether it’s in a football game or anything else. And she was very thankful. Very thankful, yeah, just very thankful that this played out. . . .

“I said to my daughters, my granddaughters—You will never experience a game like this again. Fifty years from now, they’re gonna be talking about this game. . . . It was pretty awesome. It was pretty darn awesome.”

Of course, the reason Tom Sr. had gone radio silent lately stemmed from his comments critical of commissioner Roger Goodell for the #DeflateGate investigation that cost the Patriots a million-dollar fine, a first-round pick and their quarterback for the first four games this season.

So for all the other emotions, there was still some residual anger there.

“Yes, it did [mean more],” Brady Sr. said. “It did. It did. Winning five Super Bowls, and coming back from all the stuff that he was accused of, that was a very difficult thing for the whole family, to be impugned. And lo and behold . . . It just meant a lot. It just meant a lot because anybody who’s watched him play football for 15 years, in cold weather, in heat, on the road or at home, knows what he’s been.

“It just meant redemption, frankly. It meant redemption. It meant that all of these people that questioned his authenticity are non-entities from this point on.”

But for all the vengeance earned, the ability to have his family around him for his biggest moment — of many — should be the thing that defines this one for Brady and his entire family.