Which NFL game was the greatest of all time?

Posted by Mike Florio on February 6, 2017, 11:56 PM EST
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: James White #28 of the New England Patriots celebrates with teammates after defeating the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime to win Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Getty Images

As Super Bowl LI ended, I declared it to be the greatest game in NFL history. Reasonable minds may differ.

As a result, reasonable and unreasonable minds alike now have a chance to cast a ballot for the greatest NFL game ever played. The options for Tuesday’s PFT Live question of the day appear below; pick one, defend it in the comments, and/or make a case for a game or two (or more) left off the list.

And then tune in Tuesday for PFT Live, which will feature visits from Jamie Dukes and Scott Zolak. The radio show, as usual, launches at 6:00 a.m. ET; the simulcast begins a little later than usual, at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN.

Respond to “Which NFL game was the greatest of all time?”
