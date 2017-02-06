Posted by Mike Florio on February 6, 2017, 5:57 AM EST

We’re wrapping up our week in Houston with a three-hour edition of PFT Live, and there will likely be a few things to discuss.

Here’s a topic that becomes the question of the day: Which play will you remember most from Super Bowl LI?

Take a look at the options, pick one, add a comment, and then tune in for the show, which begins at 6:00 a.m. ET (5:00 a.m. CT . . . ugh) on NBC Sports Radio before heading over to NBCSN for the final two hours. Guests include Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy and Kevin Gilbride (still the only offensive coordinator to beat Bill Belichick and Tom Brady in a Super Bowl).