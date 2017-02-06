 Skip to content

Which play will you remember most from Super Bowl LI?

Posted by Mike Florio on February 6, 2017, 5:57 AM EST
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Confetti falls after the New England Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Getty Images

We’re wrapping up our week in Houston with a three-hour edition of PFT Live, and there will likely be a few things to discuss.

Here’s a topic that becomes the question of the day: Which play will you remember most from Super Bowl LI?

Take a look at the options, pick one, add a comment, and then tune in for the show, which begins at 6:00 a.m. ET (5:00 a.m. CT . . . ugh) on NBC Sports Radio before heading over to NBCSN for the final two hours. Guests include Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy and Kevin Gilbride (still the only offensive coordinator to beat Bill Belichick and Tom Brady in a Super Bowl).

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Atlanta Falcons, Home, New England Patriots, Rumor Mill
Respond to “Which play will you remember most from Super Bowl LI?”
Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!