49ers will have all new strength and conditioning staff

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 7, 2017, 8:12 PM EST

The 49ers confirmed to CSNBayArea.com that the team’s entire strength and conditioning staff will not be retained.

Such change is common across the NFL when teams change head coaches. The 49ers officially hired Kyle Shanahan as their new head coach on Monday and will formally introduce him on Thursday.

No longer with the team are director of human performance Mark Uyeyama; strength, conditioning and nutrition assistant Kurt Schmidt; and strength and conditioning assistants Brian Johnson and David Young.

CSNBayArea.com had previously reported the departure of Uyeyama, who spent the last nine years with the team under five different head coaches. Johnson took a job at Texas A&M last month.