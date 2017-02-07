Aldon Smith: I’m back and nobody can stop me

Posted by Josh Alper on February 7, 2017, 7:40 AM EST

The Raiders weren’t playing in the Super Bowl on Sunday, but they were the subject of a report that would seem to help their chances of getting there after next season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that linebacker Aldon Smith will be reinstated from suspension in March as long as he doesn’t have a slip in the drug program between now and then. That got a reaction from Raiders linebacker Bruce Irvin on social media and Smith also responded to the report in a video on Instagram Live.

“I’m back,” Smith said, via EPN.com. “And there’s nobody who can stop me.”

Smith has proven more adept at stopping himself than any opposing team, so it’s not quite true that there’s no one who can stop him. Assuming he is able to avoid any self-inflicted wounds, though, it looks like the Raiders will be able to get Smith, Irvin and Khalil Mack on the field together for the first time.