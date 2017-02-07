Bills announce a pair of coaching hires

Posted by Josh Alper on February 7, 2017, 11:43 AM EST

Word on Monday was that the Bills would name Gill Byrd as their defensive backs coach for the 2017 season.

The team confirmed that on Tuesday with an official announcement that the longtime NFL assistant will be part of Sean McDermott’s initial staff in Buffalo. They also announced the addition of a coach who will be working with Byrd this season.

The Bills announced Bobby Babich will be their assistant defensive backs coach. He spent last season as the secondary coach/defensive pass game coordinator at Florida International University and was an assistant defensive backs coach with the Browns from 2013-15 before dropping into the college ranks.

Babich will run into a pretty familiar face once he gets to work in Buffalo. His father Bob is the team’s linebackers coach.