Bills hiring former Eagles wideout Chad Hall

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 7, 2017, 11:44 AM EST

Sean McDermott finally got a chance to be a head coach, so he’s going to help some other guys he know get a break in the business.

According to Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com, the Bills are hiring former NFL wide receiver/return man Chad Hall as a coaching assistant.

Hall was with the Eagles in 2010 when McDermott was on staff there, after making the team as an undrafted rookie from Air Force (after he served his service commitment).

Hall also spent some time with the 49ers, Chiefs, and Jaguars.