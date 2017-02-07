 Skip to content

Bills holding the line on ticket prices this season

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 7, 2017, 9:08 AM EST
ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 24: A Buffalo Bills fan celebrates in the stands during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at New Era Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Bills spent the past few years raising expectations.

So at least now they’re not raising ticket prices.

According to Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News, the Bills sent season-ticket holders an email Monday which said there would be no price hike this year.

“On behalf of the entire Buffalo Bills organization, thank you for your valued support as a Season Ticket Member,” the email read. “We recognize how fortunate we are to have the best fans in the NFL. We are pleased to announce that season ticket prices will remain flat for the 2017 season.”

Tickets in Buffalo are among the cheapest in the league, averaging $68.18 on average last year. And by hiring a first-time coach (Sean McDermott), they were able to keep costs down this offseason. Now we just have to see if they can avoid $27.5 million in injury guarantees for quarterback Tyrod Taylor. His groin surgery last month cast some doubt as to whether he’ll be well enough to pass a physical before March 11, when the guarantees would trigger.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Buffalo Bills, Home, Rumor Mill
Respond to “Bills holding the line on ticket prices this season”
Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!