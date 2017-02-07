Bills holding the line on ticket prices this season

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 7, 2017, 9:08 AM EST

The Bills spent the past few years raising expectations.

So at least now they’re not raising ticket prices.

According to Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News, the Bills sent season-ticket holders an email Monday which said there would be no price hike this year.

“On behalf of the entire Buffalo Bills organization, thank you for your valued support as a Season Ticket Member,” the email read. “We recognize how fortunate we are to have the best fans in the NFL. We are pleased to announce that season ticket prices will remain flat for the 2017 season.”

Tickets in Buffalo are among the cheapest in the league, averaging $68.18 on average last year. And by hiring a first-time coach (Sean McDermott), they were able to keep costs down this offseason. Now we just have to see if they can avoid $27.5 million in injury guarantees for quarterback Tyrod Taylor. His groin surgery last month cast some doubt as to whether he’ll be well enough to pass a physical before March 11, when the guarantees would trigger.