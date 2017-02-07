Browns announce release of Tramon Williams, too

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 7, 2017, 6:07 PM EST

The Browns have released veteran cornerback Tramon Williams.

His release is the third move the team has made since post-Super Bowl transactions opened on Monday. Safety Tyvis Powell was claimed via waivers on Monday, and in announcing that Williams’ contract has been terminated the Browns confirmed that quarterback Josh McCown has also been released.

Williams was due to make more than $5 million in 2017, so his release comes as no surprise.

Williams, 33, started 15 games for the Browns in 2015 and seven last season. He played eight seasons with the Packers before coming to Cleveland.