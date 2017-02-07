 Skip to content

Browns announce release of Tramon Williams, too

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 7, 2017, 6:07 PM EST
CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 18: Cornerback Tramon Williams #22 of the Cleveland Browns breaks up a pass intended for wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders #10 of the Denver Broncos during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 18, 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Broncos defeated the Browns 26-23 in overtime. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Browns have released veteran cornerback Tramon Williams.

His release is the third move the team has made since post-Super Bowl transactions opened on Monday. Safety Tyvis Powell was claimed via waivers on Monday, and in announcing that Williams’ contract has been terminated the Browns confirmed that quarterback Josh McCown has also been released.

Williams was due to make more than $5 million in 2017, so his release comes as no surprise.

Williams, 33, started 15 games for the Browns in 2015 and seven last season. He played eight seasons with the Packers before coming to Cleveland.

1 Response to “Browns announce release of Tramon Williams, too”
  1. dawgturd says: Feb 7, 2017 6:12 PM

    He was decent with us, but he’s old and about at the end of his career. Good luck to him

