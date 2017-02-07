 Skip to content

Bucs promote Ben Steele to tight ends coach

February 7, 2017
The Buccaneers will promote Ben Steele to become the team’s new tight ends coach, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported.

The job opened when Jon Embree left the team to take the same job with the 49ers under new coach Kyle Shanahan.

Steele has been with the Bucs for the last three seasons as offensive quality control coach. Steele had a seven-year NFL playing career during which he spent time with the 49ers, Raiders, Vikings, Seahawks, Packers and Houston Texans. He coached in the college ranks before joining the staff of the Bucs in 2014.

