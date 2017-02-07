 Skip to content

Chiefs add Mike Kafka to coaching staff

February 7, 2017
The last time we mentioned Mike Kafka as an NFL player on this site was when he signed with the Bengals late in the 2015 season to provide them with depth in the wake of an injury to quarterback Andy Dalton.

That will stand as his last mention as an NFL player as Adam Caplan of ESPN reports that the Chiefs have hired Kafka as an offensive quality control coach.

Kafka was drafted out of Northwestern in the fourth round of the 2010 draft by the Eagles, so he has a relationship with Andy Reid that dates back a while at this point. Kafka spent two years in Philly and went 11-of-16 for 107 yards and two interceptions during four regular season appearances. He spent time with the Patriots, Jaguars, Buccaneers, Vikings and Titans before his brief stint with the Bengals, but never saw any other action.

Kafka spent the 2016 season as a graduate assistant with Northwestern.

