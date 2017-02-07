Desmond Trufant says he should be ready to go by May

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 7, 2017, 2:45 PM EST

As impressive as the Falcons defense looked for about 40 minutes Sunday night, it’s worth remembering they were without one of their best players.

But he said Tuesday he should be ready to go in time for part of the offseason work.

Cornerback Desmond Trufant told Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he expected to be back on the practice field by May after undergoing pectoral surgery in December.

“I should be,” Trufant said. “We will see how it goes. The training staff, they’ve got a plan for me. I’m just following that. I know that when it’s time for that first game, I’m going to be better. . . .

“It’s coming along good. I’m working out, rehabbing. Every day I am doing a little more. Just taking it one day at a time. I feel better every day so I’m going to be better when I get back. I can already feel it.”

Trufant injured his pectoral muscle on Nov. 3, but they hoped to get him back on the field with rehab and rest. But he went on injured reserve on Nov. 29, and had surgery shortly thereafter, with an expected six-month recovery time.

The Falcons picked up the option on the 2013 first-rounder but General Manager Thomas Dimitroff said he hopes to reach a contract extension with him this offseason.