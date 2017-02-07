 Skip to content

Devin McCourty to skip White House trip as well

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 7, 2017, 6:16 AM EST
Martellus Bennett won’t be the only Patriot skipping any future trip to the White House.

Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty told Time magazine that he’d also be skipping the trip, whenever it is.

I’m not going to the White House,” McCourty wrote in a text message from the team bus. “Basic reason for me is I don’t feel accepted in the White House. With the president having so many strong opinions and prejudices I believe certain people might feel accepted there while others won’t.”

They won’t be the first players to skip such events because of political reasons, but the ties between President Donald Trump and the Patriots are overt, with his personal friendships with owner Robert Kraft, coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady on parade recently.

And while other players such as Matt Birk and Brady himself have skipped such trips in the past, it will be interesting to see the reaction considering the bond between the President and the Patriots.

Bennett and McCourty were among the players to raise their fists during the national anthem early last season, following protests sparked by 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

“If you see something you feel is wrong in society, why not help out? Why not try to raise awareness?” McCourty said then.

They’re apparently extending that feeling to the offseason.

