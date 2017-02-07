 Skip to content

Dion Lewis says he’ll be fine after Super Bowl hamstring injury

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 7, 2017, 6:43 AM EST
Patriots running back Dion Lewis couldn’t play in overtime of Super Bowl LI after suffering a hamstring injury on the last play of regulation, but he says he’ll be fine.

“It’s my hamstring, I’m good,” Lewis said. “It’s not my knee. I’ll be good in about two weeks.”

Lewis said his hamstring had already been bothering him during the game before he aggravated it on the Patriots’ fake kneeldown on the last play of the fourth quarter.

With Lewis hurting and LeGarrette Blount ineffective, it was third-string running back James White who became the Super Bowl hero.

