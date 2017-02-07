Falcons announce Steve Sarkisian is their new offensive coordinator

The Falcons have agreed to terms with Steve Sarkisian to be their next offensive coordinator, the team announced on Tuesday.
The surprising announcement comes a day after Kyle Shanahan left his job as the Falcons’ offensive coordinator to become the head coach of the 49ers.
Sarkisian has very little NFL experience, with just one season as the Raiders’ quarterbacks coach. He has previously been a head coach in two college stops, at Washington and USC, getting fired from the latter job over allegations that alcohol abuse was affecting his judgment.
Last month Alabama promoted Sarkisian to offensive coordinator. Now the Crimson Tide will have to look elsewhere.
Falcons head coach Dan Quinn has never previously worked with Sarkisian, though the two are friends and Sarkisian spent time in the Falcons’ training camp last year. Quinn may have some work to do on selling the move to his other offensive assistants, some of whom may be miffed that they were passed over for the job. Josina Anderson of ESPN reported that some of the assistants on the Falcons’ staff found out about Sarkisian’s hiring through the media, which can’t be great for morale.
Sarkisian runs a similar system to Shanahan, with similar terminology, so the Falcons will not have to learn a new offense. But Sarkisian will have to prove he can keep the offense humming after Shanahan turned the Falcons into the No. 1 offense in the NFL.
As a fan I’m not sure how I feel about this,. But anybody who can say “Nick Saban promoted me” is probably a good enough bet.
College & pros……2 different animals.
He obviously has no loyalties or long term planning on his brain, which doesn’t help his already poor judgment. I’m thinking his “rehab” was just smoke and mirrors and this isn’t going to end well.
I hope it’s not too similar to Shanahan’s! – they need far more time-killing clock-management plays rather than going all-out air-attack glory for the endzone for 60 mins.
Hopefully he is over the alcohol and the goodies that had Irsay rolling around with $28,000 in a pillowcase in his car. I assume he is or Blank wouldn’t have anything to do with him. He has some big time names on his resume so let’s see if it works out to be a successful relationship. I wish him the best of luck.
Could’ve used him on 1st & 10 from the 22…that was the first punt of the season when a team was 1st & 10 around the 20, felt like I was watching an Andy Reid or Andy lite (Doug pederson) coached team w that play calling. Be interesting to see if they can recover from that series next year
Supporting Coach Sark in the effort to continue his sobriety and do well with the Falcons.
If I were a Falcon fan, I’d feel better about this hire than Chip Kelly.
Does the Rooney Rule apply to assistants??
Alabama is the luckiest team on earth. They just dodged a huge bullet.
19 point lead in the 4th. RUN the ball! In FG range, all you need to win. RUN the ball! Arrgh! Im in hell!
Between this and the soul-crushing experience on Sunday, the Falcons might take a step or two back….I actually hope not. They are extremely talented, and very classy in their loss the other night. Very impressive club!
Good luck, Falcons!
Stupid… Very stupid play calls aside. Your franchise QB and league MVP handled that final drive like a rookie. The holding call didn’t help either.. But they should have put it away
He had a one-game audition as Bama’s OC and failed. Albeit, the highest stakes imaginable but if things went south between him and Saban after the title game it would not surprise me a bit.
I don’t have any rooting interest in the Falcons, but man I’d be happier about this hire than the thought of Chip Kelly coming in and totally changing the offense. I think the shocker is how he’s leaving Saban hanging, that doesn’t seem like it would be a great career move.
WHY????…. They had enormous success w/their current system…why not promote from within??
I think Sunday was the first time in NFL history that a fanbase was wishing that their team had Andy Reid’s clock management skills.
This is an insane hire, would have better off hiring Lane Kniffen.
Wonder if Pete asked at all or if Quinn was the only coach to make the job offer? Bevell seems to be getting stale.