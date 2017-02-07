Falcons announce Steve Sarkisian is their new offensive coordinator

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 7, 2017, 12:31 PM EST

The Falcons have agreed to terms with Steve Sarkisian to be their next offensive coordinator, the team announced on Tuesday.

The surprising announcement comes a day after Kyle Shanahan left his job as the Falcons’ offensive coordinator to become the head coach of the 49ers.

Sarkisian has very little NFL experience, with just one season as the Raiders’ quarterbacks coach. He has previously been a head coach in two college stops, at Washington and USC, getting fired from the latter job over allegations that alcohol abuse was affecting his judgment.

Last month Alabama promoted Sarkisian to offensive coordinator. Now the Crimson Tide will have to look elsewhere.

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn has never previously worked with Sarkisian, though the two are friends and Sarkisian spent time in the Falcons’ training camp last year. Quinn may have some work to do on selling the move to his other offensive assistants, some of whom may be miffed that they were passed over for the job. Josina Anderson of ESPN reported that some of the assistants on the Falcons’ staff found out about Sarkisian’s hiring through the media, which can’t be great for morale.

Sarkisian runs a similar system to Shanahan, with similar terminology, so the Falcons will not have to learn a new offense. But Sarkisian will have to prove he can keep the offense humming after Shanahan turned the Falcons into the No. 1 offense in the NFL.