Falcons expected to hire Steve Sarkisian as offensive coordinator

No one was surprised when the 49ers hired Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan to be their next head coach. Everyone will be surprised by the identity of the Falcons’ next offensive coordinator.
Steve Sarkisian is poised to get the offensive coordinator job in Atlanta, according to Jordan Schultz of the Huffington Post.
Sarkisian spent seven years as a college head coach, five at Washington and two at USC, but he was fired by USC after disappointing performances on the field and allegations that alcohol abuse was affecting his behavior off the field. He then became an assistant coach at Alabama and just got promoted to offensive coordinator this year. Now Nick Saban’s program needs a new top assistant.
The hiring in Atlanta is surprising for a number of reasons, including the fact that he has very little professional experience (just one season as the Raiders’ quarterbacks coach in 2004) and the fact that he has never worked with Falcons head coach Dan Quinn. But Sarkisian did visit the Falcons’ training camp after USC fired him, and he reportedly has a good relationship with Quinn.
There were reports that the Falcons were thinking of hiring former Eagles and 49ers head coach Chip Kelly as their offensive coordinator, but now Kelly will continue to look for work.
As for Sarkisian, his job will be to keep the best offense in the NFL rolling, and to help the Falcons avoid the Super Bowl losers’ curse.
How do guys like this fall forward into amazing situations??
check the back of the toilets for booze
WHAT???
#FakeNews
Nick Saban must be terrible to work for
Anyone know what kind of offense he runs?
Every Falcons fan is the world is calling for Shannahans head right now. But what they fail to realize, is that he carried that team, along with the offensive talent. Theyll realize that next year when they finish last in the NFCS, esp with the train wreck Sarkisian is.
The Falcons’ hangover may have just gotten a bit more literal.
Smart move, the bars are much better in Atlanta.
If an alcoholic’s lips are moving, he’s lying.
-Personal Experience
lmao
Sark will drink to that!
Good luck Coach Sark. Excellent coach, glad that is getting a chance to continue his recovery and be recognized in his profession.
Well, isn’t that a booger!
Hope Quinn tells him to run the ball instead of snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.
Well certainly no NFL owner would ever hire him as head coach so the Falcons should be able to hang on to him for a long time if he’s good.
He’s also the sole reason why they lost the superbowl. His over sized ego (which he had here in washington) wanted to destroy bellicheck instead of play it smart, all it did was bit him on the a**. When you are up 28-3 and proceed to run the ball 5 more times for the rest of the game, then you single handedly lost that game for your team
I know that Bobby Petrino is a great offensive coach!! I also heard that he will come if the price is right!!
OOPS! Sorry!
I didn’t see this coming.
——–
Yeah I bet they are livid that their careers take off after Saban rehabbed their image. Saban does for coaches what BB does for players. They limp to him then gallop away. Better then ever.
Hahaha… Nick will be sick.
Imagine him even GRUMPIER…. ; )
but he did stay at a Holiday Inn Express………where he raided the mini-bar. I bet he runs the ball when he is supposed to, even if he is bleep faced.
Well, that hire officially marks the start of The Falcon’s Super Bowl hangover. Good luck.
You sir are the reason why so many alcoholics/addicts have difficulty in recovery. Neanderthalic attitudes such as yours do not benefit suffering individuals, their loved ones, or society as a whole.
Freeman and Coleman are going to be happy. He likes to run the ball a lot!
wait…ALABAMA steve sarkisian?! I thought the whole purpose of him relieving Lane Kiffin was to BE the Offensive coordinator?!
“Cutty” Sark gets a high pressure job in the NFL?! I’ll drink to that.