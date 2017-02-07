Falcons safety Ricardo Allen: “I’ll probably watch it over and over and over again”

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 7, 2017, 1:35 PM EST

As painful as it is to consider, the Falcons know there’s no getting around it.

They’re going to have to relive the worst night of their professional lives all offseason, after giving up a 25-point lead to lose the Super Bowl.

Safety Ricardo Allen said they have no choice but accept it, and try to push forward.

“I’ll probably watch it 10 times a day,” Allen said, via Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com. “I’ll probably watch it over and over and over again just to see to what went wrong and when it went wrong and why it went wrong.”

The Falcons don’t have to look far to see how the Super Bowl hangover manifests itself, even if the hangover itself isn’t the reason the Panthers fell from 15-1 to 6-10. So the way Allen views it, the only way to combat it is to get back to work, and embrace what happened.

“How do you get this feeling out your stomach? You never do,” Allen said. “You don’t. It’s going to hurt me. It’s going to bite me for forever. It’s going to be painful. I never forget anything, especially something like this. It was another game, but it was the biggest game of the year. And we needed to bring this back to Atlanta, and we didn’t do that. We played really well early, and we slowed down. . . .

“It’s not moral victories, but this [season] was a good building point. We just have to keep going. We’ve got to keep building.”

The Falcons have a roster that’s both talented and young, so there’s reason to think the progress they made this year might be sustainable. But that doesn’t mean the sting of this one is going away anytime soon.