Jaguars have a decision to make this week on Julius Thomas

The Jaguars signed tight end Julius Thomas to what was advertised as a five-year, $46 million contract two years ago, and now it’s time to decide if they want to cut it off after just two seasons.
If Thomas is still on the roster on Friday, $3 million of his 2017 base salary becomes fully guaranteed, according to Joel Corry of CBS. That means it’s time for the Jaguars to either cut him or decide he’ll be on the team in 2017.
At the time the Jaguars signed Thomas, few expected that he’d be gone in two years. But he had a disappointing 2015 season, with 46 catches for 455 yards, and an even more disappointing second season, with 30 catches for 281 yards.
We don’t know what new Jaguars front office boss Tom Coughlin or new Jaguars coach Doug Marrone think of Thomas, so it’s hard to guess whether they’ll keep him or not. But the mere fact that it’s not a sure thing he’ll stick around points to how disappointing his tenure in Jacksonville has been.
Did anybody on that offense have a better year in 2016 than in 2015? I think you need to keep your weapons and focus on building from the lines out.
Well at least they beat out Oakland for his services!!!
The problem is who do you replace him with ??
What’s the market for a TE who will be 29 years old when the 2017 season starts and has declined the past 2 years? Perhaps, the Broncos would want him back.
With that level of production, the Jaguars could replace Thomas with a mid-round draft pick.
Dude is softer than charmin, never played hurt in Denver.
Plus, when Bortles is your QB you arent going to do anything that matters outside of garbage time…
Can’t make the club from the tub.