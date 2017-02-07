James White lost the game-winning football

Posted by Mike Florio on February 7, 2017, 4:42 PM EST

Patriots running back James White made history on Sunday night, with Super Bowl records for points and catches. His final six points won the game.

So where’s the ball with which he won the game?

“I left it on the ground and started running,” White told Dan Patrick on Tuesday. “I wasn’t thinking in that moment.”

White said he saved the ball from the first touchdown he scored, and that he hopes the equipment staff found the final ball. Given that someone actually reached inside Tom Brady’s bag and stole his game jersey, there’s a good chance the game-winning touchdown ball is long gone.