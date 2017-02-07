 Skip to content

James White lost the game-winning football

Posted by Mike Florio on February 7, 2017, 4:42 PM EST
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: James White #28 of the New England Patriots scores the game winning touchdown in overtime against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Getty Images

Patriots running back James White made history on Sunday night, with Super Bowl records for points and catches. His final six points won the game.

So where’s the ball with which he won the game?

“I left it on the ground and started running,” White told Dan Patrick on Tuesday. “I wasn’t thinking in that moment.”

White said he saved the ball from the first touchdown he scored, and that he hopes the equipment staff found the final ball. Given that someone actually reached inside Tom Brady’s bag and stole his game jersey, there’s a good chance the game-winning touchdown ball is long gone.

