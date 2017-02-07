James White may boycott White House trip, too

Posted by Mike Florio on February 7, 2017, 11:37 PM EST

Martellus Bennett and Devin McCourty may have company when it comes to not accompanying their Patriots teammates to the White House.

Running back James White told SiriusXM NFL Radio that he’s still pondering whether to make the traditional trip to Washington.

“I’ll wait ’til the time comes and decide then,” White told Alex Marvez.

Bennett said before the Super Bowl that he wouldn’t visit the White House if the Patriots win. In the aftermath of the victory, Bennett reiterated his position.

But there’s a good chance Bennett won’t even be a Patriot by the time the trip occurs. McCourty, a first-round pick of the Patriots in 2010, is a cornerstone member of the defense; his position on the issue could influence other teammates, including White.

If the sentiment spreads and the number of Patriots making the trip shrinks, the first visit to the Donald Trump White House from a major league title-winning team could be awkward. The awkward moments could continue as other teams from other major sports qualify for what usually is considered one of the perks of winning a championship.