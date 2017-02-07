 Skip to content

Jets add another long snapper

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 7, 2017, 3:43 PM EST
The Jets on Tuesday announced the signing of long snapper Josh Latham.

This is Latham’s first NFL contract. He was a three-year long snapper at Sacramento State and previously had some tryouts with other NFL teams.

Tanner Purdum, who’s been the Jets’ regular long snapper since 2010, is eligible to become a free agent next month and the Jets have operated like he will. Last month, the Jets signed long snapper Zach Triner to a futures contract.

Triner was one of four long snappers who worked out for the Jets in December. It looks like Triner and Latham will compete for the job in the spring and possibly into training camp.

