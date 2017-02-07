 Skip to content

Jets LB Darron Lee claims he was attacked in Columbus, Ohio

Posted by Josh Alper on February 7, 2017, 7:30 AM EST
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - NOVEMBER 13: Lorenzo Mauldin #55 of the New York Jets celebrates sacking quarterback Case Keenum #17 of the Los Angeles Rams with teammate Darron Lee #50 in the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on November 13, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Getty Images

Jets linebacker Darron Lee was celebrated often in Columbus, Ohio when he played for the Ohio State football team, but he says a trip back to the town this weekend didn’t go so well.

In a since-deleted Periscope video, Lee sported a bruise under his eye and said that he was jumped on his way out of a bar.

“Midway from the exit of the bar, I get hit and tackled simultaneously,” Lee said, via NJ.com. “Have no idea who it was. I wasn’t in an argument with anybody. I hadn’t said a word to anybody. Just leaving the bar to go home, and I get punched and tackled. I have no idea by whom. To this very moment I have no idea by whom. Don’t care.”

The video followed a run of tweets on Sunday referencing an attack, including one, via the New York Daily News, that thanked the Columbus Police Department for sparing a young man’s life. A spokeswoman for the Columbus P.D. told NJ.com that the department was aware of the tweets, which have also been deleted, but had no record of an incident involving Lee.

Lee, the Jets’ first-round pick last year, had 73 tackles and a sack in 13 games.

