John Lynch declines to set timeline for construction of new offense

Posted by Mike Florio on February 7, 2017, 8:54 PM EST

With Kyle Shanahan taking over as coach of the 49ers, it’s safe to say he won’t be crafting an offense based on the players available to him. Instead, he’ll embark on putting together the kind of personnel who will be able to run his chosen offense.

As a result, it will take some time to get the 49ers offense to the point at which the players can run the offense the way Shanahan wants it to be run — with quarterback obviously being the most important factor.

New G.M. John Lynch declined to provide a timeline for the adjustment of the offense to the Shanahan approach during a visit to PFT Live that will be included in Wednesday’s show. For those of you who frequent the website, you get a preview. And by preview I mean the entire, wide-ranging, 20-minute, unedited interview.

Enjoy. And then tune in for Wednesday’s edition of PFT Live at 6:00 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Radio, followed by a temporarily shortened simulcast that launches at 7:30 a.m. a.m. ET on NBCSN.