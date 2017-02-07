 Skip to content

Julio Jones will have toe evaluated in a month, may have surgery

Posted by Josh Alper on February 7, 2017, 12:51 PM EST
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons makes a catch against the New England Patriots in the first half during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) Getty Images

If not for some questionable play calling and a remarkable effort by Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones might be celebrating the attention that comes with setting up a Super Bowl win with a spectacular catch.

Things didn’t work out in the win column after Jones dragged his toes along the sideline for a 27-yard catch late in the fourth quarter, but the play was a reminder that Jones wasn’t having overwhelming trouble dealing with the toe injury that caused some concern earlier in the postseason.

“It wasn’t anything significant to pull me out or hold me out of the game or not allow me to do what I needed to do out there today,” Jones said after the loss to the Patriots.

Now that he’s done playing, Jones will turn toward figuring out a way to keep the injury from bothering him in the future. Jones said Tuesday, via Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com, that he’ll go for an evaluation of the injury in a month and find out if he needs to have surgery to correct the issue once and for all.

Once Jones is good to go, he’ll get to work under new offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian as the Falcons try to make it back to the Super Bowl.

2 Responses to “Julio Jones will have toe evaluated in a month, may have surgery”
  1. phinatic29 says: Feb 7, 2017 12:57 PM

    Anyone with a brain understands that the degree of difficulty for Julio’s sideline grab was 25X that of the lucky grab that Edelmen made. I realize however that i just eliminated 95% of the New England fan base with the prerequisite.

  2. mataug says: Feb 7, 2017 1:06 PM

    physical freak but wondering if Julio will also retire early like Calvin Johnson, been suffering a lot of niggles since he came to the NFL

