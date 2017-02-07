Julio Jones will have toe evaluated in a month, may have surgery

Posted by Josh Alper on February 7, 2017, 12:51 PM EST

If not for some questionable play calling and a remarkable effort by Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones might be celebrating the attention that comes with setting up a Super Bowl win with a spectacular catch.

Things didn’t work out in the win column after Jones dragged his toes along the sideline for a 27-yard catch late in the fourth quarter, but the play was a reminder that Jones wasn’t having overwhelming trouble dealing with the toe injury that caused some concern earlier in the postseason.

“It wasn’t anything significant to pull me out or hold me out of the game or not allow me to do what I needed to do out there today,” Jones said after the loss to the Patriots.

Now that he’s done playing, Jones will turn toward figuring out a way to keep the injury from bothering him in the future. Jones said Tuesday, via Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com, that he’ll go for an evaluation of the injury in a month and find out if he needs to have surgery to correct the issue once and for all.

Once Jones is good to go, he’ll get to work under new offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian as the Falcons try to make it back to the Super Bowl.