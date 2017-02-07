 Skip to content

Matt LaFleur expected to be Rams offensive coordinator

Posted by Josh Alper on February 7, 2017, 12:59 PM EST
WASHINGTON, DC - CIRCA 2010: In this photo provided by the NFL, Matt LaFleur of the Washington Redskins poses for his 2010 NFL headshot circa 2010 in Washington, DC. (Photo by NFL via Getty Images) Getty Images

The Falcons hired a new offensive coordinator on Tuesday and it looks like they’ll need a new quarterbacks coach as well.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Matt LaFleur is expected to vacate that job in order to become the offensive coordinator of the Rams. There was a report over the weekend that the Rams were interested in interviewing LaFleur.

LaFleur was the quarterbacks coach with the Redskins from 2010-13, where he worked with Rams head coach Sean McVay as well as former Falcons offensive coordinator and new 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. McVay said he is going to call plays, but his experience working with LaFleur will likely help as he installs his offense in the coming months.

LaFleur’s brother Mike was an offensive assistant on the Falcons staff in 2016. There’s no official word at this point about his plans, but Matt Maiocco of CSN Bay Area reports he’s likely to go with Shanahan to the 49ers.

4 Responses to “Matt LaFleur expected to be Rams offensive coordinator”
  1. vancouversportsbro says: Feb 7, 2017 1:08 PM

    Top coaches in the league:

    1. Sean McVay
    2. Jason Garrett
    3. Bill Belichick
    4. Dan Quinn
    5. Pete Carroll

  2. leatherface2012 says: Feb 7, 2017 1:15 PM

    A FRENCHMAN ON OFFENSE? THAT’S IRONIC.

  3. pastabelly says: Feb 7, 2017 1:25 PM

    Peter LaFleur was a pretty good coach in his own right.

  4. kfoyo808 says: Feb 7, 2017 1:34 PM

    Sean McVay and Jason Garrett 1 and 2? Hmmmm…guess anybody with a pulse will be good for Goff and LA. They really need to draft Goff an entirely new WR/TE corps and an o line, if he has any hope. Gurley wasn’t able to get anything going with Defenses in his face in 0.2 seconds all the time.

