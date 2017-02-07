Matt LaFleur expected to be Rams offensive coordinator

Posted by Josh Alper on February 7, 2017, 12:59 PM EST

The Falcons hired a new offensive coordinator on Tuesday and it looks like they’ll need a new quarterbacks coach as well.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Matt LaFleur is expected to vacate that job in order to become the offensive coordinator of the Rams. There was a report over the weekend that the Rams were interested in interviewing LaFleur.

LaFleur was the quarterbacks coach with the Redskins from 2010-13, where he worked with Rams head coach Sean McVay as well as former Falcons offensive coordinator and new 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. McVay said he is going to call plays, but his experience working with LaFleur will likely help as he installs his offense in the coming months.

LaFleur’s brother Mike was an offensive assistant on the Falcons staff in 2016. There’s no official word at this point about his plans, but Matt Maiocco of CSN Bay Area reports he’s likely to go with Shanahan to the 49ers.