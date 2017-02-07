Mike McCoy on Broncos QBs: Two talented guys, we’ll play best one

Posted by Josh Alper on February 7, 2017, 4:31 PM EST

Mike McCoy has a new job as the offensive coordinator of the Broncos, although the transition may be a bit smoother than other shifts from head coach back to the assistant level.

For one thing, McCoy has been the offensive coordinator in Denver before so he’s familiar with the organization even if he was working under a different head coach during his last stint with the team. For another, he was the head coach of the Chargers and that means he’s seen the Broncos twice a year during his four years away from the team.

During a Tuesday press conference in Denver, McCoy said that’s given him some insight into the team’s quarterbacks. The Broncos are talking up a competition between 2016 starter Trevor Siemian and 2016 first-round pick Paxton Lynch and McCoy said his view from San Diego gives him a “good idea of what the two players are like.”

“We have two talented players and we’re going to play the best guy,” McCoy said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post.

There will surely continue to be suggestions of other additions to the group until the Broncos navigate their way through the offseason with just Siemian and Lynch on the roster. Even if they were to add someone else to the mix, McCoy said Tuesday that the key to offensive growth isn’t simply under center.

McCoy said that the identity of the quarterback won’t do much to help the offense improve unless there’s better work on the offensive line. He said offensive line coach Jeff Davidson “will make them play better” in 2017 and failure to hit on that promise will make life difficult in McCoy’s return to Denver.