Nick Saban praises Steve Sarkisian, speculation surrounds Chip Kelly

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 7, 2017, 3:31 PM EST

Alabama coach Nick Saban had nothing but positive things to say for the coach who abruptly left his team to go to Atlanta today.

Saban released a statement on new Falcons offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, who left the Crimson Tide to take the Falcons job.

“We appreciate all Coach Sarkisian did for our program during his time here,” Saban said. “He is an outstanding coach, and we wish him the best in his new role as Atlanta’s offensive coordinator. As always, when we have an opening on our staff, we will use it as an opportunity to go out and hire the best coach available.”

One of the candidates who has been named as a potential candidate to replace Sarkisian at Alabama is Chip Kelly, who has been fired the last two years as head coach of the 49ers and Eagles. Kelly ran a great offense at Oregon before heading to the NFL, and perhaps he could head back to college to work for Saban. Kelly reportedly wants to stay in the NFL, but with the Falcons filling their coordinator opening, there aren’t many NFL jobs available, and Alabama offensive coordinator is probably the best assistant job in college football.