Official Super Bowl audience numbers are lower than reality

Posted by Mike Florio on February 7, 2017, 9:26 PM EST

Nothing pulls together a live audience like an NFL game. And no NFL game pulls together a live audience like a Super Bowl.

The numbers once again were massive. But they could have been even more massive, if the numbers had accurately reflected the audience numbers for sports bars and restaurants, locations where plenty of people watch the game.

According to both league and TV industry sources, the calculation of audience size doesn’t include group viewing experiences. So when the average audience of 111.3 million (No. 5 all time) and the total audience of 172 million (biggest ever) are reported, the true numbers definitely are bigger.

Accurate or not, the Super Bowl dwarfs championship games in other sports. Game Seven of the World Series averaged 40 million viewers. Game Seven of the NBA Finals drew an average of 31 million. Game six of the Stanley Cup Final managed a mere 5.41 million.

As one source pointed out, adding those four together and throwing in the 31.7 million on average who watched the Oscars gets to a total of 108.11 million — still three million less than the average audience for Super Bowl LI.

So even in a year of reduced ratings, the NFL remains the king of all televised events. There’s no reason to believe that will be changing any time soon.