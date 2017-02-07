Packers release James Starks

The Packers have parted ways with running back James Starks.
Starks did not play in the team’s final three regular season games or their three playoff contests after suffering a concussion in a mid-December car accident. The NFL’s transaction report brought word of Starks’ removal from the Packers roster and it came with a non-football injury designation that’s likely related to the accident.
Starks missed time earlier in the season with a knee injury that required surgery and ended the year with 63 carries for 145 yards. He added 19 catches for 134 yards and two touchdowns. Starks was set to make $3 million in salary and bonuses in 2017.
Starks spent seven years with the Packers overall and will be eligible to sign with other clubs ahead of the start of the new league year in March. Eddie Lacy and Christine Michael are set to become free agents, leaving Ty Montgomery as the most experienced back under contract a short time after his transition from wide receiver.
