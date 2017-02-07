Patriots sign nine to future contracts

Posted by Mike Florio on February 7, 2017, 5:14 PM EST

It’s wasn’t all play and no work for the Patriots on Tuesday. On the same day they celebrated their fifth Super Bowl win, Bill Belichick and company added nine players to future contracts.

Eight of the newest additions to the roster are the members of the current practice squad: offensive lineman Chris Barker, linebacker Trevor Bates, offensive lineman Jamil Douglas, offensive lineman Chase Farris, running back Tyler Gaffney, defensive lineman Woodrow Hamilton, defensive lineman Darius Kilgo, and receciver Devin Lucien.

The ninth new Patriot is tight end Rob Housler, a former third-round pick of the Cardinals who has appeared in 65 NFL regular-season games. He spent 2016 out of football.

Housler provides offseason depth at a position that could see the departure of Martellus Bennett and a deliberate, slow return from starter Rob Gronkowski, whose 2016 season ended with back surgery.