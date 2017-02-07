Report: Andre Carter could join Dolphins coaching staff

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 7, 2017, 7:52 PM EST

Former NFL defensive end Andre Carter will meet with the Dolphins about a position on their coaching staff, Alex Marvez of The Sporting News reported Tuesday.

The Dolphins are looking for an assistant defensive line coach. Carter, 37, was a volunteer assistant at his alma mater, Cal, in 2015.

Carter was a first-round pick by the 49ers in 2001 and went on to play 13 seasons in San Francisco, Washington, New England and Oakland.

Carter, who had 80.5 career sacks, last played in 2013. He went to the Pro Bowl after recording 10 sacks for the Patriots in 2011.