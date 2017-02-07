Browns release veteran quarterback Josh McCown

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 7, 2017, 5:55 PM EST

The Browns have released veteran quarterback Josh McCown.

McCown, 37, opened the 2015 season as the starter for the Browns and had been considered a valuable locker room leader. He started 11 games over his two seasons with the Browns and has played 14 NFL seasons.

McCown was under contract through 2017, and the Browns would have owed him a roster bonus of $750,000 in March if he would still have been on the team. Browns Coach Hue Jackson had previously said he’d be open to having McCown on the coaching staff if McCown was ready to stop playing.

His release is the first of what likely be multiple decisions the Browns face at the quarterback position. Robert Griffin III also has a roster bonus due in March, and the Browns are expected to draft a quarterback even if they keep Griffin or add another quarterback via free agency or trade. The Browns hold the No. 1 and No. 12 picks in the first round of this year’s draft.