Report: Eagles ask Jason Peters to take a pay cut

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on February 7, 2017, 11:38 PM EST

With the Philadelphia Eagles set to begin the offseason with some of the least salary cap space of any team in the league, the team is asking left tackle Jason Peters to take a pay cut, according to Adam Caplan of ESPN.com.

The Eagles are estimated to have just over $7 million in cap space for 2017, via OverTheCap.com. That amount would be the fourth least space of any team in the league behind the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys.

Peters is scheduled to make $10.45 million in base salary next year and carries a salary cap charge of over $11 million, the highest of any player on the team next season.

Peters was named to his ninth Pro Bowl this past season and has been a first-team All-Pro three times in 13 seasons with the Eagles and Buffalo Bills. It could be a tough sell for Peters to believe he needs to accept a pay cut coming off another Pro Bowl campaign, but the Eagles will likely have to find some ways to trim cap commitments for next season.