Ron Rivera: Our primary runner cannot be our quarterback

Posted by Josh Alper on February 7, 2017, 10:15 AM EST

The Panthers went from the Super Bowl to 6-10 over the course of the last year, which is a trend that they’ll be working to reverse heading into next season.

One of the ways that coach Ron Rivera hopes to get things moving back in the right direction is by getting more out of players in the running game not named Cam Newton. During an appearance on ESPN leading up to the Super Bowl, Rivera said that the team wants to have others do the bulk of the work on the ground.

“The biggest thing, our realization is that our primary runner cannot be our quarterback,” Rivera said. “We’re going to look to do a little more backfield sets in terms of two backs and 12 personnel with the extra tight end as the lead blocker. We’ve got to get guys like Jonathan Stewart rolling. We’ve got to put it in our backs’ hands and get the ball to our playmakers.”

Stewart is due $5.5 million next season and averaged 3.8 yards a carry in 2016, but the fact that Rivera named him would seem to be a hint that he’ll stick around for a 10th season with the team. The fact that he referred to playmakers would seem to be a hint that the Panthers will have more than one player carrying the load in the backfield. That could make running back a spot to watch leading into the draft as the Panthers could add a complement now with an eye on making him Stewart’s successor down the road.