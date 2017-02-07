Scott Zolak puts over/under on Goodell clown shirts at 10

Posted by Mike Florio on February 7, 2017, 9:54 AM EST

At 11:00 a.m. ET, the Patriots will have their fifth parade to celebrate their latest Super Bowl championship. With defensive coordinator Matt Patricia sporting the Roger Goodell clown nose T-shirt as Patricia left the team plane on Monday, an interesting question has emerged for Tuesday’s event.

How many players will be wearing the same shirt during the parade?

With a bright shade of blue, the T-shirt from Barstool Sports is hard to miss. Scott Zolak of the Patriots Radio Network said on Tuesday’s PFT Live that all players have one (Zolak said he has three), and Zolak put the over/under on the number of players who will be wearing the T-shirt during Tuesday’s parade at 10.

Put me down for the over.