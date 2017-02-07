 Skip to content

Scott Zolak puts over/under on Goodell clown shirts at 10

Posted by Mike Florio on February 7, 2017, 9:54 AM EST
At 11:00 a.m. ET, the Patriots will have their fifth parade to celebrate their latest Super Bowl championship. With defensive coordinator Matt Patricia sporting the Roger Goodell clown nose T-shirt as Patricia left the team plane on Monday, an interesting question has emerged for Tuesday’s event.

How many players will be wearing the same shirt during the parade?

With a bright shade of blue, the T-shirt from Barstool Sports is hard to miss. Scott Zolak of the Patriots Radio Network said on Tuesday’s PFT Live that all players have one (Zolak said he has three), and Zolak put the over/under on the number of players who will be wearing the T-shirt during Tuesday’s parade at 10.

Put me down for the over.

10 Responses to “Scott Zolak puts over/under on Goodell clown shirts at 10”
  1. picksix401 says: Feb 7, 2017 9:57 AM

    please let it be the entire team!

    this would be the apropos version of those terrible #TexansLettermanJackets

  2. hockeykrishna says: Feb 7, 2017 10:00 AM

    If the nose fits. Wear it!

  3. harrisonhits2 says: Feb 7, 2017 10:02 AM

    On the one hand I’d like to see the Pats rise above the cesspool of Goodell and his cronies.

    On the other, it would be pretty funny if the whole team appeared in them.

    To me its something more that fans should be doing, not the team and staff.

  4. weepingjebus says: Feb 7, 2017 10:04 AM

    They said the cheaters would lose the Super Bowl. And they were right.

  5. redlikethepig says: Feb 7, 2017 10:05 AM

    On to 2017 please.

  6. kablaam360 says: Feb 7, 2017 10:07 AM

    Too bad BB won’t allow this for sure. It would be amazing. Maybe if they could wear them inside out so we all KNEW what they were wearing, but it wasnt overtly in the NFL face.

  7. staffordisbetterthanyourteamsqb says: Feb 7, 2017 10:08 AM

    Very classy just like their fans

  8. terripet says: Feb 7, 2017 10:10 AM

    Who the career backup quarterback who kisses the patriots ass to get a job

  9. fballguy says: Feb 7, 2017 10:12 AM

    Aren’t we overdue for the next Patriots cheating scandal?

  10. psousa1 says: Feb 7, 2017 10:15 AM

    Why put a target on your back (more than they already have from the league office)

