Scott Zolak: Tom Brady will play up to three more years

Posted by Mike Florio on February 7, 2017, 5:02 PM EST

Tom Brady’s wife told him three times on Sunday night that he should walk away on the highest possible note. Tom politely declined.

So how much longer will he play? Our pal Scott Zolak of the Patriots Radio Network has a number in mind.

“Three. I think three’s the magic number,” Zolak said on PFT Live.

Zolak applied one caveat; if Brady can win a sixth ring in the next year or two, Brady may walk away. For now, though, it’s not happening.

“This reinvigorates him,” Zolak said regarding the team’s fifth championship.

So here’s how football fans should deal with the situation: Appreciate the fact that you can witness the final seasons of the greatest career from any quarterback who ever played. If he plays for three more seasons at a high level, it’s entirely possible that he’ll exit the game as the consensus best player at any position in NFL history.

Of course, it will be hard to appreciate Brady if he’s once again slicing and dicing the defense of your favorite team. Even then, try to find comfort in the reality that, sooner than later, he’ll be doing it for the last time.