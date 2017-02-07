Scott Zolak: Tom Brady will play up to three more years

Tom Brady’s wife told him three times on Sunday night that he should walk away on the highest possible note. Tom politely declined.
So how much longer will he play? Our pal Scott Zolak of the Patriots Radio Network has a number in mind.
“Three. I think three’s the magic number,” Zolak said on PFT Live.
Zolak applied one caveat; if Brady can win a sixth ring in the next year or two, Brady may walk away. For now, though, it’s not happening.
“This reinvigorates him,” Zolak said regarding the team’s fifth championship.
So here’s how football fans should deal with the situation: Appreciate the fact that you can witness the final seasons of the greatest career from any quarterback who ever played. If he plays for three more seasons at a high level, it’s entirely possible that he’ll exit the game as the consensus best player at any position in NFL history.
Of course, it will be hard to appreciate Brady if he’s once again slicing and dicing the defense of your favorite team. Even then, try to find comfort in the reality that, sooner than later, he’ll be doing it for the last time.
3 more super bowls. Bad news for the AFC. We all know the script. Brady and Belichick are going to pad their records. They will last forever. GOATs forever.
2016 world champs!
I wonder how his timetable will play into the Jimmy Garoppolo situation. If three more years, the Patriots can deal Jimmy G for a high draft pick and take a project QB in the draft., If less than that they may decide to Jimmy some coin. He proved he has the skill to be a decent QB.
so the Bills, Jets, Dolphins have no shot to win their division for at least 4 years and the rest of the AFC is fighting for the 1 or 2, most likely 2 seed for the next 3 years….
fine by me, life is too short to be bitter, i respect greatness…i love Hoody and Brady. anyone who doesn’t, needs to grow up or get on with their lives
The GOAT played his heart out for his mom, not to mess with Goodell. Well, maybe a little shagging of Goodell.
Strong prayers out to Mrs. Brady.
jimmy g to the bears for at least a 1st and a 4th
nfl to try to cheat the pats again
film at 11
We still have an old navy blue Brady jersey we bought during the 2001 season. The numbers aren’t as white as they used to be, and some of the edges have frayed and melted a bit from too many machine dries over the years. But when I have it on, I still feel the old magic, the sense that anything is possible. When he does retire, it is going to be really weird streaking past the Denny’s naked in someone else’s number.
I am sure he wants to own all the QB records.
3 more healthy years and he will have them all and maybe a 6th ring?
Marshall (no facts) Faulk, Rob (clueless) Parker, Cris (fall guy) Carter you’ll just have to learn to deal with the fact the Pats will be in the hunt for the foreseeable future.
Enjoy!
Jimmy’s getting traded to somebody. This is the last offseason they can get value for him. He would start right away for at least a half dozen teams.