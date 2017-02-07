Super Bowl audience was the lowest since 2013

Posted by Mike Florio on February 7, 2017, 6:21 AM EST

The overnight rating dropped, and so did the size of the audience.

Via SportsBusiness Daily, the total audience of 111.3 million was the lowest TV crowd since 2013, when a power outage at the Superdome during the second half of the Ravens-49ers game caused the audience to scatter, keeping the total figure at 108.4 million.

The high-water mark came two years ago in Arizona, when 114.4 million tuned to NBC for a Patriots-Seahawks classic. Last year, the audience dropped to 111.9 for Panthers-Broncos.

The fact that the latest Super Bowl, which generated zero points in the first quarter, a whiff of a blowout in the second quarter, and a 28-3 margin in quarter three, dropped only 600,000 from Super Bowl 50 is impressive — especially in light of the doom and gloom (#boomandgloom) generated by the ratings throughout the 2016 season.