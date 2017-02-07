 Skip to content

Super Bowl audience was the lowest since 2013

Posted by Mike Florio on February 7, 2017, 6:21 AM EST
Getty Images

The overnight rating dropped, and so did the size of the audience.

Via SportsBusiness Daily, the total audience of 111.3 million was the lowest TV crowd since 2013, when a power outage at the Superdome during the second half of the Ravens-49ers game caused the audience to scatter, keeping the total figure at 108.4 million.

The high-water mark came two years ago in Arizona, when 114.4 million tuned to NBC for a Patriots-Seahawks classic. Last year, the audience dropped to 111.9 for Panthers-Broncos.

The fact that the latest Super Bowl, which generated zero points in the first quarter, a whiff of a blowout in the second quarter, and a 28-3 margin in quarter three, dropped only 600,000 from Super Bowl 50 is impressive — especially in light of the doom and gloom (#boomandgloom) generated by the ratings throughout the 2016 season.

